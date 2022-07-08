As part of efforts at promoting the knowledge of Information and Communications Technology, ICT among young people, the newly sworn-in Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Anambra State Council, Surv. Emeka Obi on Thursday announced a donation of 20 sets of Desktop Computers to the State Council.

The donation is in line with the mandate of the new NYCN leadership in Anambra, to train and empower Anambra youths to take advantage of the provisions of the 21st century technological advancement for self-actualization and realization.

The donation follows the administration’s recent appointment of an ICT expert to head the Directorate of ICT in the Council.

The Council plans during this year’s summer holidays, to embark on massive training of youths across the 21 Local Government Areas and 177 Communities of the state.

According to the State NYCN Chairman, Surveyor Obi, the computers he donated will constitute ICT equipment and accessories with which the Council will undertake the training.

Obi, who said it is the desire of his administration to hit the ground running from day one, announced that the appointment of the Director of the ICT Directorate of the Council, was one of the several strategic steps they have taken to kick-start what he called a ‘Revolution in Youths Affairs in Anambra State’.

“What we want to do is to use these equipment to reach our youths in the communities and provide them the necessary knowledge they require to pursue positive ventures in the line of ICT.

“Technology rules the world and we cannot afford to be left behind as Anambra youths.

“This initiative is also to complement the efforts of the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to digitize processes across all sectors of the state economy in his efforts to build a livable and prosperous homeland.

“It is our belief that if our youths are empowered and equipped with the knowledge of ICT, they will be better placed to contribute significantly in the kind of digitized economy Governor Soludo is building, aside using the knowledge to advance their individual goals,” Obi pointed out.

The Anambra NYCN Boss however observed that the Council is currently faced with the challenge of lack of mobility vehicles and other logistics to drive the ICT training initiative and other laudable programmes of his administration.

He appealed to the State Government and other spirited individuals to assist the Council repair its faulty vehicles and donate new ones, to ensure that they realize their vision of ensuring that the programmes of the Council gets to the grassroots.

“The Council is in dire need of mobility vehicles with which to drive the ICT empowerment programme and other initiatives at the grassroots.

“Our vehicles are faulty and require serious maintenance which will cost Council a lot.

“It is our appeal that well-meaning Anambra people, stakeholders and leaders will support the Council repair these vehicles and acquire new ones.

“This is because whatever we do to empower these youths, is geared towards securing a brighter future for our society,” Obi opined.