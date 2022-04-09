Anambra NULGE Rescinds Directive To Workers To Shut Down Secretariats, Gives Govt Time To Address Attack On LGAs

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE on Friday rescinded its earlier directive to all its workers to shut down the 21 Local Government Areas from Friday, 8th April till Wednesday, 13th April, 2022.

On Thursday, gunmen attacked Aguata Council Area, Ekwulobia, burning the secretariat, barely a week after Nnewi South Council headquarters, Ukpor was attacked and a security man killed.

A circular to all the council chairmen yesterday by the NULGE President in Anambra State, Comrade Chikwelu Adigwe, said the directive had become necessary in the light of the incessant attacks of the LGAs and their staff by gun men.

He also cited the inability of the state government to reach out and do something for the family of the NULGE staff killed during the attack at Ukpor.

The statement read; “This is to inform all local Government workers that there will be a temporal shut down of the 21 Local Government areas in Anambra state from now till Wednesday, 13th April 2022.

“This is as a result of our workers and facilities being a target by unknown gun men.

“The state Executive council will be convened on Tuesday on emergency to take a decision if the shutdown will be indefinitely.

“Please ensure that all Local Government were closed down from henceforth till Wednesday when SEC decision will be communicated to the workers.

“Note that nothing has been done by the government to the deceased family of our staff at Nnewi south.”

However, in a change of position, the NULGE State President had today issued a counter directive, asking the workers to open their offices.

He said the reversal of the earlier directive was to allow government wade into the matter.

“I just finished a meeting with the newly appointed Hon. Commissioner for local Government and chieftaincy matters, who is also the former local Government Chairman of Anambra west, TonyCollins Nwabunanne.

“He appealed that we should give him a chance towards arresting this menace of destroying local Government properties.

“I presented a strong position for the security of lives and properties of our staff who have been the target, in which he accepted to do everything within his powers towards arresting the ugly situation and to carry us along as a union throughout his tenure.

“He also promised to make a case for our deceased staff in Nnewi south as well.

“In view of this, after a critical consideration of his appeal, I humbly appeal for your understanding for the suspension of the earlier directive of temporal shut down of the council, to give peace and negotiation a chance, considering the fact that he is just assuming the office newly,” he said.

