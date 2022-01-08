The Anambra Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC says it has resolved over 100 cases across communities of the state through the Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR mechanism.

The State NSCDC commandant, Commandant Everest Obiyo disclosed this on Friday during a special New Year interactive session organized by the command for officers and men.

The special session was to appraise the performance of the personnel of the command in the past year in the last quarter of 2021 and chart a way forward for the year 2022.

According to Obiyo, the ADR which refers to any methods used to resolve a dispute between parties without resorting to litigation has proved effective in ensuring that cases are resolved amicably.

“We have observed that the use of a mediator in the Alternative dispute resolution mechanism has ensured that brought lasting peace in some of the matters we have handled and helped avert unnecessary delays associated with litigations,” he said.

Obiyo said the command has witnessed the positive impact of its grassroots nature in dealing with the populace through the collection of evidence-based intelligence gathering, which manifested in the catalogue of achievements recorded in the last quarter of 2021.

Aside the resolution of these over 100 cases, other achievements he said, include, prosecution of cases at Courts of competent jurisdiction and apprehension of suspected vandals who engage in illegal transportation and dealings on petroleum products.

“Others include commissioning of Special Female Squad, routine surveillance patrol and quick response to threats over Agro Allied ventures in the state,” he said.

The Commandant appreciated the support and guide of the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Abubakar Audi, which he said has gone a long way in strengthening the command’s operational efficiency.

He tasked personnel of the command to live above board in the discharge of their constitutional duties in the year 2022 and beyond, saying that officers and men should adhere strictly to paramilitary ethics of discipline.

Obiyo also ordered Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to henceforth book any civil defender who failed to report to duty and transmit to his office for necessary action.

“I feel disappointed with the conduct of some officers and men and I want to warn that punitive measures would be meted out to any personnel going contrary to the condition of service of NSCDC.

“You must refrain from any act of misconduct and treat Anambra citizens and residents alike with utmost respect and dignity,” he echoed.

The gathering offered officers and men of the command the opportunity to interface with the State Commandant on grey areas of their operation with a view to enhancing their productivity.