The Anambra State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, CC Isidore Chikere, on Wednesday, urged operatives of the Commands to protect all Critical National Assets and Infrastructures, especially INEC Facilities across the State, in line with the directives of the Commandant General of the Corps.

Chikere made the call in Awka during a strategic meeting with his Management Team, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, HODs/ HOUs to appraise the performance of the Corps in 2022 and chart the way forward in 2023.

Public facilities including police posts and INEC facilities have been object of attacks by gunmen in Anambra State, especially separatist groups who are averse to the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the Southeast region.

The meeting was part of concerted effort by the command to sustain diligence in a result – oriented full implementation of strategies to achieve the goals of effective security of the state generally.

Among issues discussed in the high -level meeting were the review of election preparedness ahead of the February polls, in addition to crafting effective ways of managing security during and after the important national exercise.

The State NSCDC commandant said Area Commanders and Divisional Officers will be held accountable for any breach of peace under their watch, vowing to punish any officer culpable of any unprofessional and ethical conduct.

Commandant Chikere who appreciated his Management team for their Professionalism in maintaining Peace and Public order, aside keeping criminal activities under check in the year under review, charged them to remain cautious and alert in line with Dr. Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General of NSCDC’s strategic preparation ahead of February polls.

“I want to remind you of the directives of the CG NSCDC for Commands to protect all Critical National Assets and Infrastructures most especially INEC Facilities throughout the State.

“Area Commanders and Divisional Officers will therefore be held accountable for any breach of peace under their watch.

“We will therefore, not hesitate to punish any officer culpable of any unprofessional and ethical conduct,” he said.

The State NSCDC Commandant said there will be an increase in the building visibility patrol, improved inter- agency collaboration, intelligence sharing, and surveillance activities across the State in the year 2023.

Speaking after receiving reports from all the Area Commanders and Divisional Officers, Commandant Isidore expressed confidence that NSCDC in synergy with other sister security agencies are well prepared to forestall any form of attacks in the state and tasked the management team to be more proactive by constantly carrying out intelligence -driven surveillance with a view to fishing out criminals from their hideouts.

He further noted that a multi – agency approach has many times proved to be effective and urged the officers to embrace it, engage and partner with critical stakeholders across their areas of jurisdictions.