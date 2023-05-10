Anambra NOA Boss Meets with Anambra Govt, Vows Collaboration to Stamp Out Human Trafficking

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 10, 2023 0
The new State Director of National Orientation Agency, NOA, Anambra State Directorate, Sir Joseph Uchendu has expressed the readiness of his agency towards undertaking intense advocacy to end issues of human trafficking in Anambra State.

The Anambra NOA boss also said the agency will align itself with the state government’s programmes aimed at ensuring that there is no hiding place for child traffickers in Anambra State.

Uchendu made the disclosure when he led members of the agency’s management team on a courtesy and advocacy visit to the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo in her office at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

Briefing the Commissioner on the reason behind the visit, the NOA State Director, Sir Joseph said it is a tradition for new administrations at the state directorate, to explore partnerships with relevant stakeholders to ensure seamless operations in the state.

He assured the Commissioner that the Agency is willing to collaborate with the Ministry in its programme implementation geared towards achievement of a competitive and progressive social order as envisioned by the Solution Agenda of the State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, as one of the five pillars for turning Anambra state into a secure and prosperous homeland or megacity.

He commended the Commissioner for her past track records in the state, especially in the media, adding that NOA is ready  to work  with  the Ministry  in the  areas  of Mobilization  and Sensitization  of the people  to buy into  the development programmes  of Soludo administration.

The NOA boss who spoke on the mandates of NOA in the course  of the event with particular  reference  to  value orientation and promotion of the  principles of social  justice, said the NOA would keep  on telling the  people  what  they  needed  to  know for   their holistic  development and  self-realization .

“Without equivocation that Governor Soludo has done extremely  well  in areas  of maintenance  of law  and order, security, competitive  economy  and  provision  of sound health facilities for Ndi-Anambra with a view  to making  Anambra  State habitable, prosperous and above  all livable for all.

“We as the NOA are ready to also be part and parcel of the development  agenda  of the  government  in the  State under  the  watch  of Governor  Soludo.

“We want to assure you madam Commissioner that your office  and  the Social  Justice  unit  of NOA  have  the  same  goals  to  exploit  towards  bettering  the  lives  of the  suffering  widows and the  down  trodden in the State,” he said.

The  Commissioner, while responding, observed  that  there  are   lots  of  undiscovered child  manufacturing  centers in various  parts  of Anambra  State and astronomical increase on child  trafficking in the State, and maintained that  the Ministry  of Women   and  Social  Welfare  under  her  watch  is ever  ready  to  work  with  Agencies with  similar  mandates  to  rid the  State  off of obnoxious  practices  against   women and children.

“My office has a lot of cases now.

“We have the intention to delegate some  works  to  the Agencies  and  Associations which  has what  it takes  to  work  with  the Ministry  in the total  fight  against  Child abuse and other crimes and  criminalities  meted  against  widows in the State .

“My Ministry  is ready  to embark  on a full  time  sensitization  and re-orientation  of the people  with  a view  to making  them to understanding  the consequences  of engaging  into  evil  acts and cultural activities inimical to the individual  and that  ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

“I want to promise that the Ministry will collaborate with NOA and other like-minded stakeholders to go into full-time discussion concerning the protection of girl-child rights in the State as  well  as  the women, especially  the  widows and the  down trodden,” she said.

Speaking, the Deputy Director, Special Duties, NOA, Awka, Mrs Ifeoma Chijioke, commended the Commissioner’s zeal in the fight geared towards all round liberation of Anambra State Women from obnoxious practices, especially the widows and the under-privileged young girls in the State.

She suggested that a town hall meeting be organized by the two sister organizations for the Traditional Rulers in the State, with a view to educating them more on all they needed to know about the protection of a girl child rights, harmful practices against widows, child trafficking and sexual abuse among others as well as penalties for such practices.

