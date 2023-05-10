Anambra NOA Boss Meets with Anambra Govt, Vows Collaboration to Stamp Out Human Trafficking

The new State Director of National Orientation Agency, NOA, Anambra State Directorate, Sir Joseph Uchendu has expressed the readiness of his agency towards undertaking intense advocacy to end issues of human trafficking in Anambra State.

The Anambra NOA boss also said the agency will align itself with the state government’s programmes aimed at ensuring that there is no hiding place for child traffickers in Anambra State.

Uchendu made the disclosure when he led members of the agency’s management team on a courtesy and advocacy visit to the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo in her office at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

Briefing the Commissioner on the reason behind the visit, the NOA State Director, Sir Joseph said it is a tradition for new administrations at the state directorate, to explore partnerships with relevant stakeholders to ensure seamless operations in the state.

He assured the Commissioner that the Agency is willing to collaborate with the Ministry in its programme implementation geared towards achievement of a competitive and progressive social order as envisioned by the Solution Agenda of the State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, as one of the five pillars for turning Anambra state into a secure and prosperous homeland or megacity.

He commended the Commissioner for her past track records in the state, especially in the media, adding that NOA is ready to work with the Ministry in the areas of Mobilization and Sensitization of the people to buy into the development programmes of Soludo administration.

The NOA boss who spoke on the mandates of NOA in the course of the event with particular reference to value orientation and promotion of the principles of social justice, said the NOA would keep on telling the people what they needed to know for their holistic development and self-realization .

“Without equivocation that Governor Soludo has done extremely well in areas of maintenance of law and order, security, competitive economy and provision of sound health facilities for Ndi-Anambra with a view to making Anambra State habitable, prosperous and above all livable for all.

“We as the NOA are ready to also be part and parcel of the development agenda of the government in the State under the watch of Governor Soludo.

“We want to assure you madam Commissioner that your office and the Social Justice unit of NOA have the same goals to exploit towards bettering the lives of the suffering widows and the down trodden in the State,” he said.

The Commissioner, while responding, observed that there are lots of undiscovered child manufacturing centers in various parts of Anambra State and astronomical increase on child trafficking in the State, and maintained that the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare under her watch is ever ready to work with Agencies with similar mandates to rid the State off of obnoxious practices against women and children.

“My office has a lot of cases now.

“We have the intention to delegate some works to the Agencies and Associations which has what it takes to work with the Ministry in the total fight against Child abuse and other crimes and criminalities meted against widows in the State .

“My Ministry is ready to embark on a full time sensitization and re-orientation of the people with a view to making them to understanding the consequences of engaging into evil acts and cultural activities inimical to the individual and that ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

“I want to promise that the Ministry will collaborate with NOA and other like-minded stakeholders to go into full-time discussion concerning the protection of girl-child rights in the State as well as the women, especially the widows and the down trodden,” she said.

Speaking, the Deputy Director, Special Duties, NOA, Awka, Mrs Ifeoma Chijioke, commended the Commissioner’s zeal in the fight geared towards all round liberation of Anambra State Women from obnoxious practices, especially the widows and the under-privileged young girls in the State.

She suggested that a town hall meeting be organized by the two sister organizations for the Traditional Rulers in the State, with a view to educating them more on all they needed to know about the protection of a girl child rights, harmful practices against widows, child trafficking and sexual abuse among others as well as penalties for such practices.