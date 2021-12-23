The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Anambra State Chapter, Comrade (Sir) Jerry Nnubia on Wednesday handed over the leadership of the chapter to a State Vice chairman, Comrade Chinwe Orizu.

Sir Nnubia retires from active service after 35 meritorious years.

The National Headquarters of the NLC had in a letter dated 17th of December, 2021, asked the state labour leader to convene a valedictory State Executive Council, SEC meeting and handover ceremony on or before the 22nd of December 2021.

Nnubia’s tenure as labour leader in Anambra State was billed to end in 2023, but the NLC Constitution would not allow him to continue after retirement.

According to the Anambra labour leader, it was on that premise that he was handing over to one of the State Vice chairmen of NLC, Comrade Chinwe Orizu to carry on from where he stopped.

According to Sir Nnubia, the choice of his successor was borne out of her wealth of experience, commitment, availability and disposition towards NLC’s activities.

He also revealed that Orizu’s emergence was ratified by the State Administrative Council (SAC).

“I am here today to officially handover to Orizu and to formally present her to the State Executive Council (SEC) comprising chairmen and secretaries of affiliate labour Unions and the NLC, SAC,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, Comrade Orizu paid glowing tribute to her predecessor, even as she described him a man of the people as well as a selfless leader.

She called for support, unity and cooperation from the members, assuring that she would operate all-inclusive government.

“I will contribute her quota as a leader, taking a cue from the way and manner the outgone Chairman led NLC, Anambra State.

“I also will consolidate and improve on his achievements,” Comrade Orizu promised.

For his part, the Assistant Secretary of NLC, Anambra State and the Vice President, Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Southeast Zone, Comrade Prince Emeka Kalu rallied support for the new Chairman.

He described her emergence as a continuation of Nnubia’s tenure, saying that no election was conducted and that they unanimously agreed to allow her to take the baton from Nnubia who had retired from the service.

Kalu commended Nnubia for what he was able to achieve as a labour leader in Anambra State, saying that throughout Nnubia’s tenure there was no industrial action, rather there was obvious industrial harmony between NLC and the State government.

The State RATTAWU boss thanked the Head of Service (HoS), Anambra State, Barr Harry Udu for being there for the workers, stating that such collaboration and harmony between NLC and the State Government had not been witnessed before in the history of the State.

Exchange of pleasantries, brainstorming formed the highpoints of the handover ceremony.