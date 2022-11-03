A native doctor simply identified as Nonso, from Umuona in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has been arrested for trying to bury his lover and her two children alive.

He was tried on Wednesday at a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Awka, and has been remanded in prison custody, on an offence of attempted murder.

TNC investigations revealed that the suspect also known as Ose Oji, was in a relationship with the 25-year old single mother of two on the pretext that he wants to marry her.

On that fateful day, he had sent a commercial motorcyclist to fetch her and her children, and had tied the lover’s face with those of her children, slit the throat of the lover and pushed her into a grave he dug in his compound when she raised alarm with the last strength she could muster.

It was gathered that it was the suspect’s elder sister who came to the victim’s rescue after she had also alerted members of the public who in turn captured the native doctor, but by then, the bike man who was his accomplice had escaped.

The Anambra State Commissioner for women affairs and social welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo had solicited for the victim and her two children through her Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) response team, and the victim was later arraigned.

During the proceedings at the Children, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Court, presided over by His Worship, Genevieve Osakwe, the charge was read to the defendant but no plea was taken.

The court also remanded the defendant at the Correctional Center and ordered that the police transmit the original case file to the office of the Attorney General.

The matter was adjourned to December, while the police was ordered to ensure the arrest of the fleeing accomplice.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim, said she got to know the suspect last year through a friend and he promised to marry me.

She also admitted to knowing that he is a native doctor but said she never believed he was into killing people for rituals.

“I have only gone to sleep in his house twice.

“This time, he asked me to bring the contact of my sister for him at his house so that he can call my relatives to make plans for our marriage rites.

“I came to his house at about 7pm that fateful day, with a bikeman he arranged to come and carry me.

“He took me to his backyard and asked me to wait for the sister to sleep that he doesn’t want her to know that I am around.

“He began to force me to sleep over at his place when I told him I want to leave, that he has a surprise for me. He went inside and brought out a white handkerchief and tied my eyes and I became unconscious.

“I was carrying one of my children while the other one was crying and the bike man who has been discussing with all along carried the other one.

“They also blindfolded my children.

“He then brought a knife and slit my throat and when I shouted, he pushed me into the grave he had already dug. My shouts woke up the sister who was sleeping and she raised alarm and people started gathering and looked for him and they couldn’t find him.

“It was the next day that they found him.

“That night, all the hospitals we went to rejected me except St Joseph’s hospital Adazi,” she revealed.

The victim called for the suspect to be punished, saying that if he is left to go unpunished, he will repeat the act with somebody else.

She also appealed for financial support to enable her go back to her former business, to be able to fend for the two children who she revealed she got from two different men.