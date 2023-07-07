Anambra Monarch Rates Soludo High on Security, Advocates Concerted Efforts Towards Better Results

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s strides in security have the prospects of returning Anambra to its glory days as a hub for economic activities on Nigeria.

The Traditional Ruler of Ukwulu Kingdom, Igwe Peter Uyanwa made this known in a media chat with newsmen in Awka.

Igwe Uyanwa remarked that Anambra is one of the safest states in Nigeria, and that Governor Soludo deserves commendation for his efforts at improving security.

He decried the rate at which people spread falsehood on social media, which he explained is being used by enemies of the government to sow discord.

The Ukwulu Monarch urged the people to report suspicious activities around them to the appropriate authorities, and not be afraid to speak out against those who are trying to undermine the state.

“The slogan of Soludo’s government is when you see something, say something, not when you see something, go to social media.”

“Security is not one man’s business! It is everybody’s business,” he said.

“A few days ago, I saw rumors on social media spreading that areas in Awka such as Aroma, Unizik Flyover, CBN, Parktonia and others are unsafe! That is fake news from the enemies of government.

“Some disgruntled elements are also urging ndi Anambra residing in other states and the diaspora not to return home to invest.

“Let us work together to make our state liveable, prosperous and a destination hub. Onye Anambra who owns businesses outside of the state should bring a part of it home.

“I was initially based in Abuja, but since Governor Soludo assumed office, I have returned my investment to the state, which is now bearing dividends,” he said.

Igwe Uyanwa assured the Governor that the traditional institution and communities in the state are solidly behind him.

