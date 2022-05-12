Anambra Monarch Denies Allegations He Masterminded Murder Of Subject

Following allegations that he ordered the killing of his subject, one Dilibe, the traditional ruler of Ukwulu in Dunukofia Council Area of Anambra state, Igwe Peter Uyanwa has denied being involved in the dastardly act.

One Mr Otika from neigbouring Ukpo Community, who claimed the deceased was his friend, had in a video he shared online, narrated how he and three others, including the deceased, were driving to Ukwulu community, but were intercepted by a mob welding dangerous weapons, including guns and machetes.

According to him, the mob, some of whom he could identify, beat him and others blue and black before killing Mr. Dilibe and they had said they have clear instructions from the Igwe to ensure that they do not leave the late Dilibe alive.

The deceased was said to be having issues with the Igwe, some of which are pending in law courts, and the latest issue was about sale of land.

However, when TNC correspondent accosted the traditional ruler, he maintained that he could not have even contemplated doing such evil to his own subject, saying the problem was a fall-out from an issue they were having at their village, Umugama.

The traditional ruler maintained that the allegation is the handiwork of detractors.

“Ukwulu has five villages and where this thing happened is Umugama village while I am from Amaagu.

“Between Umugama and Amaagu, there is Etiti and Iroezeagu, so how can I bypass my community and start having tussles on land with these people.

“Whoever is joining my name in that incident is an enemy.

“What happened to Dilibe, I don’t know anything about it,” Uyanwa noted.

He revealed that the person who shared the video is not from their community and queried why someone from another community will be the one sharing such falsehood.

The monarch also asked those accusing him to come out with evidence how he was involved in the incident, also warning journalists to refrain from propagating falsehood and very delicate matters just because of money.

“This is how we rubbish the name of our monarchs and tomorrow our people will say Igbos do not have a revered king. This is because we have messed them up in-house and therefore, they don’t have any regards outside.

“They also said I used money I got from sale of Umugama public land with these people to be buying property.

“That day I was at Awka where I went to inspect a project I am renovating.

“All these are lies because I broke a fixed deposit to use it to renovate my property.

“But what I want to warn is that anyone who collects money to rubbish my name will pay multiple folds.

“I have spoken as the custodian of Ukwulu tradition and so it will be,” Uyanwa decreed.

Igwe Uyanwa called on people of the community to give peace a chance and refrain from such gang-ups.

Our correspondent later contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Tochi Ikenga, who said the matter is being investigated and some suspects have been arrested, promising to come public with more information when investigation has been concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...