Awka

Omor community has called for thorough investigation to fish out and prosecute perpetrators of the killings on Monday at Omor community in Ayamelum Council Area of Anambra State.

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered that about 10 persons were killed in Omor when some youths bearing arms invaded the community, mowing down anybody on sight and causing serious tension.

The youths were said to come from Anaku, a neighbouring community.

Omor and Anaku had in the past had disputes, which stakeholders in the area, including the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor, the Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Barr Tony Ifeanya, the Transition committee Chairman of Ayamelum, the traditional ruler of Omor, Igwe Chris Oranu Chidume, among others, have made efforts to address.

Speaking to TNC correspondent, the traditional ruler of Omor, Igwe Chidume, insisted that the hoodlums whose faces were not covered, were identified to be from the nearby Anaku community.

Igwe Chidume who regretted the ugly incident, wondered why such will happen when both communities are not in any dispute at all.

He revealed that he had, in collaboration with other stakeholders, prevailed on the Omor youths not to engage in reprisal attacks.

“It was a very strange experience for my people on Monday, where these dare-devil youths invaded my community, mowing down anybody they could lay hands on.

“Even non-indigenes of Omor were attacked.

“As at yesterday, we had counted 10 dead bodies while many sustained life-threatening injuries. By the end of today, we will count the numbers again.

“I feel so bad that this happened because I don’t know of any land dispute between our communities.

“When this happened, I had to rally with some other stakeholders in Omor, to prevent them from retaliating because the killings were just too much. That was what we achieved yesterday, to prevent our youths from taking laws into their hands,” he said.

The traditional ruler called for government intervention on the matter while also advocating effective policing in the area.

He said; “We are looking up to government and the security agencies to conduct investigation into this.

“You see, people seem to misunderstand what is going on.

“There is no single problem between both communities.

“However, this thing that happened did not just happen and that is why we are asking government to give us effective policing and to investigate this incident to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are all brough to book.”

Efforts to get Anaku community heads to speak on the matter was unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command has declared a manhunt for one Nnamdi Maduneke and cohorts, who it said, while wielding Ak47 rifles and without any provocation, started shooting indiscriminately in Omor Community, resulting in the deaths recorded.

The command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the joint task force team comprising Police and military has deployed in the area and they have reinforced the security of life and properties and maintained law and order in the area.

He however, said preliminary information reveals that the cause of the incident, was a protracted existing communal dispute between the two communities, Omor and Anaku.

The statement read in part; “The joint task force team comprising Police and military was deployed in the area.

“The presence of these security forces has reinforced the security of life and properties and enhanced the provision of law and order in the area.

“Preliminary information reveals that the cause of the incident is a protracted existing communal dispute between the two communities, Omor and Anaku in Anyamelum LGA.

“Meanwhile, patrols/operations are still ongoing and the situation is being monitored.

“Further developments shall be communicated.”