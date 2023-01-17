The Anambra State Ministry of Justice and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) have pledged mutual cooperation in efforts to fight crime and criminality in the state.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday, when the State NSCDC Commandant, Isidore Chikere led his management team on a courtesy visit to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Anambra, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje, in her office in Awka.

Addressing the State Commandant of NSCDC, Commissioner Ifemeje said the fight against criminality need dedication and professionalism, as well as the collaboration of all stakeholders to speed up the process of justice dispensation in the State.

She revealed the commitment of her Ministry to working closely with the NSCDC to ensure expeditious trial of cases while assuring the NSCDC that the judiciary under her watch will continue to partner with the Corps on crime elimination and addressing insecurity to the barest minimum.

“What you came for is something the Ministry is earnestly yearning for. Partnerships with critical stakeholders in the justice dispensation process is very in reducing crime and criminality in the state.

“The Chukwuma Soludo administration is bent on fighting crime squarely and the implication is that all the arms necessary for the successful waging of the war against crime must be alert and also synergize. And that is where your visit becomes very important.

“We, in the Ministry of Justice would therefore avail every necessary support we can muster to make your work easier and be assured that the state government will not also withhold its support towards your cause,” Ifemeje assured.

Earlier in his remarks, Comdt Chikere explained that the visit was to familiarize himself with the Ministry and solicit the support, partnership and guidance of the Attorney -General and the state judiciary in the Corps’ pursuit of its mandate in the State.

He noted that it is imperative that the NSCDC and the Judiciary enhance their collaboration for a crime-free society through quick dispensation of justice.

“In our determined zeal to eliminate all forms of crime and criminality in the State, more importantly as it relates to the Corps mandate of protecting Government Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, Stoppage in Illegal dealing and transportation of adulterated petroleum products, supervision and monitoring of Private Guards Companies amongst other functions, the NSCDC is ever ready to solicit the support of all relevant stakeholders in the administration of justice,” he said.

He further requested for capacity building of officers and men of the Command by the Judiciary on speedy prosecution of cases, even as he spoke tough on his willingness to confront and flush out criminal activities and contribute towards the elimination of Gender-Based violence from the state.