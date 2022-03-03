Anambra Man Buried Alive By Kinsmen Resurfaces At Police Office

On Tuesday, the whole social media was agog with videos of members of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, carrying a coffin alleged to be containing the dead body of one Mr Olisa Igbonwa, which they eventually took to a communally-owned land where it was buried.

According to the narrator in the video, Igbonwa had desecrated the land and the entire community and the decision to bury and mourn him alive, was made by his kinsmen from Okebuluoye kindred.

As the people proceeded to the graveyard, they chanted songs asking the devil to receive his soul.

At the graveside, a man who identified himself as the ‘Ichie Ngene’ of the community, said they were burying Igbonwa alive for insisting against all meaningful counsel from the community and his kindred, to take the ‘Ichie Ngene’ title, when the holder is still alive.

He said the law made years back and they have made several attempts to get Igbonwa to retrace his steps but he remained adamant, hence the action.

But in a twist of events, the supposedly-buried Igbonwa on Wednesday, visited the Anambra State Police Command, Awka, where he presented himself to the Police over the matter.

In a statement after conferring with the said Igbonwa, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga said Igbonwa visited the command to institute a case against the elders of his community.

The statement read: “The attention of Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a trending video clip and online publication stating that one Chief Olisa Igbonwa was buried alive In Alor, Anambra State by the Elders of Okebunoye village, Alor, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.

“The elders met and took a decision to bury and mourn Mr Igbonwa alive for taking ‘Ichie Ngene’ title by himself in the community.

“The publication is not only false but also misleading.

“The Command wishes to state that Olisa Igbonwa is alive and was never buried alive as alleged in the publication.”

Ikenga said Igbonwa visited the command physically to make a formal complaint, saying that he received a chieftaincy title from HRM Igwe Alor but was threatened by one Mr Uzoma Igbonwa and others to renounce the chieftaincy title within 30days or he will face dare consequences.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter and to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident in order to bring perpetrators to book.

Investigation into the matter, he said, was still ongoing.