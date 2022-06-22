Anambra Legislature Summons Commissioner Over Uncouth Statements Against Teachers’ Recruitment Applicant, Other Issues

Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday issued summons to the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh for clarifications on alleged disengagement of recruited PTA Teachers as well as reliability of procedures of the ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise in the State.

The summon was given during Tuesday’s plenary at the State House of Assembly complex in Awka.

The Commissioner is to appear before the hallowed chamber of the State Legislature on Thursday 23rd June, 2022 by 10am.

Over the weekend, the second phase of Computer-Based Tests for candidates in the ongoing Anambra Teachers Recruitment Exercise took place across the state but not with fallouts, as candidates continued to bemoan what they called poor preparedness of the government for the process.

Some centres visited by TNC correspondent in Anambra witnessed very rowdy exercise, reflective of poor organization, though teams from the State Ministry of Education were on ground to address emanating issues.

However, the greatest of the fallouts was a video trending online where the State Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh was saying unprintable things against a female candidate who allegedly called her on phone to lodge a complaint.

The obviously-enraged Commissioner was heard in the video, calling out the caller and other candidates at the Nnewi centre for not being coordinated and allegedly behaving like hooligans.

This had sparked reactions from a cross section of Anambra citizens who called for the sack of the Commissioner, over what they believe was an unprofessional conduct, unbecoming of a public servant.

However, contrary to expectations of concerned Anambra citizens that she will come up with apologies for her uncivilized comments towards the applicant in the ongoing teachers recruitment exercise, the State Commissioner for Education, on Monday defended her actions.

The Anambra Education Commissioner said she responded in the unbecoming manner when the person insulted the governor, herself and used demeaning words on the Ministry.

“It was a calculated effort to test my patience,” she said, insisting that the caller was careful to edit out the portions where she said insulting things against the governor and the Education Ministry.

Udeh also decried the high level of unprofessional conduct of candidates at the exams, revealing how a 69-year old retired permanent secretary was caught impersonating during the exercise.

Reacting to the development, the State Government has said the trending video was an edited excerpt from a private phone conversation by an applicant who obviously failed the examination and out of frustration resorted to cursing and abusing the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the Commissioner for Education.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo in a statement earlier today issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime insisted the Commissioner’s comments were as a result of the uncouth language used by the applicant, saying as a public officer, operating in the public space, the Commissioner has apologised for her inappropriate choice of words used in the said voice note.