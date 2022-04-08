Anambra Legislature Confirms Soludo’s List Of Commissioners

The twenty names of Commissioner-designates forwarded by Governor Chukwuma Soludo were on Thursday, confirmed by the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Their appointments were confirmed during yesterday’s plenary, after the Chairman of House committee on Screening and Election Matters, Dr. Paschal Agbodike presented the report of the committee to the House, which found them qualified to serve Anambra State as commissioners.

The commissioner-designates include Mr Ifeatu Onejeme- Finance, Professor Offornze Amaucheazi- Lands, Mr. Ifeanyi Okoma- Works and Infrastructure, Miss Chiamaka Nnake- Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Paul Nwosu- Information, Dr. Afam Obidike- Health, Mr. Julius Chukwuemeka- Power and Water Resources, Mr. Patrick Agha Mba- Youth Development, Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo- Women Affairs and Social Development and Dr. Obinna Ngonadi- Commerce and Industry.

Others are Prof. Ngozi Chuma Udeh- Education, Dr. Foster Ihejiofor-Agriculture, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike- Transport, Mr. Felix Odimegwu- Environment, Hon. Paulinus Onyeka-Housing, Mr. Anthony Ifeanya- Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr. Donatus Onyenji -Culture,Tourism and Entertainment, Tony Nwabunwanne- Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs and Mrs Silvia Ifemeje- Justice and Attorney General and Mr. Chikodi Anara- Homeland Affairs.

Presenting the report, Rt. Hon Pascal Agbodike who is also the Deputy Speaker of the House, said the 20 nominees met the requirements needed to be members of the state executive council of the new administration in the state.

Agbodike, said they had all attained the mandatory ages required for appointment as commissioners in the state and showed ability to serve.

Supporting the claim, deputy majority leader, Hon. Emeka Aforka, urged his colleagues to support the motion to allow the governor implement his developmental projects in the state.

The speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Uche Okafor read out their confirmation, while the lawmakers confirmed it through a voice vote.

The speaker urged the nominees to see themselves as agents of positive change in the state.

“Today, I and my Colleagues of the 7th Assembly, received report of the House Committee on Screening, regarding outcome of the robust but succinct Screening Exercise on the Commissioner Nominees of the State, submitted by the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

“With a view to ensuring excellence, we re-examined the eligibility of the Commissioner designates by providing them with critical questions, regarding their proposed Ministries and we were glad that each of them provided overview of the subject matter and insightful exposition of the differences they would make when confirmed.

“Having met all requirements, we cleared and confirmed the twenty Commissioners and urged them to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities as well as remain law abiding.

“On our part as members of the State Legislature, we will provide them with the support they require to ensure that they play the critical roles expected of them, in driving the vision of Governor Soludo’s administration,” the Speaker said.

Unconfirmed information has it that the Commissioner-Designates will be sworn in by the Governor tomorrow, Saturday, 9th April, at the State Government House, Awka.

