Friday, June 10, 2022
Anambra Legislature Adjourns Sine Die In Protest over Beheading Of Member, Aide

Kenechukwu Ofomah

The Anambra State House of Assembly has adjourned sine die allegedly to register their protest over the recent beheading of the member representing Aguata Constituency Two, Hon Okechukwu Okoye by gunmen.

The late Hon Okechukwu was kidnapped earlier last month and was later beheaded by his abductors alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka on the 21st of May.

The killing as well many others had sparked the declaration of curfew in the seven Local Government Areas of Anambra South where the hoodlums have held sway by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

TNC correspondent can confirm that at the last plenary, the lawmakers were fraught with the security situation in the state.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that the lawmakers were mad that enough security was not provided for them personally and to protect the House of Assembly complex, as they perform their legislative duties.

At the plenary, the House observed a minute of silence for the slain lawmaker.

Addressing the plenary, the Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor commiserated with the family of the deceased and urged the security agents to redouble efforts to apprehend the hoodlums responsible.

“It is quite painful looking at the seat of the deceased lawmaker and he is not there.

“While we wish to commiserate with the entire Anambra State over this irreparable loss, we wish to call on the security agencies to expedite actions towards bringing these hoodlums to justice,” he said.

The speaker also urged the state governor to work harder to improve the security situation in the state.

While moving a motion for the House to adjourn sine die, the majority leader and member representing Awka South Constituency Two, Nnamdi Okafor described the late Hon Okoye as a dedicated lawmaker.

He said the adjournment is also a mark of honour to the departed lawmaker.

