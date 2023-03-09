The Inter Party Advisory council (IPAC) Anambra state chapter has passed a vote of confidence of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and called on the people of Anambra to support his government.

IPAC made the call in a communique raised after its meeting in Awka on Wednesday.

The communique which was signed by Chief Uche Ugwoji chairman of IPAC in the state, said it had x-rayed the political situation and come to the conclusion that Soludo had managed Anambra affairs satisfactorily.

It said considering the security situation and the scare, it took the resilience of the Soludo-led government for the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly to hold without a security breach.

“As a result of these, IPAC Anambra State chapter hereby advise Anambra people to support the government during the forthcoming governorship/ State House of Assembly elections.

“We say these things without fear or favour, so far the government of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo needs our support to succeed.

“As you may be aware, IPAC is the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, a non-partisan organisation, though the members play partisan politics in their various political platforms as a party,” it said.

IPAC said the support for the government was necessary to ensure its stability in order to succeed in carrying out its policies and programmes.

IPAC called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to address the issues that gave rise the challenges experienced during the Feb. 25 polls.

“The Feb. 25 has been criticised by all and sundry and is now a subject of litigation in the law court.

“INEC should diligently prosecute the coming governorship and State Houses of Assembly election, for its credibility to be accepted by all without any iota of doubt,” it said.

Soludo is of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and is seeking comprehensive victory for the party to ensure its candidates filled the 30 seats in the Anambra House of Assembly.

