Anambra Labour Urges Tinubu to Rescind Anti-People Policies Inflicting Hardship on Workers

The Anambra State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday joined their counterparts across the country to protest the non implementation of the terms of organised labour on provision of palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on workers.

Various bodies that make up the union gathered at the state office of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), from where the protest kicked off.

The protesters who carried placards with various inscription marched to Ekwueme Square Awka, a short distance from the NULGE office, before they dispersed.

Inscriptions on some of the placards read; “End fuel price increase; fix our local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna; no to jumbo pay for politicians; stop naira devaluation; we cannot bear the suffering any more; pay university workers their salaries, 8,000 palliative to households insult to Nigerians, let the poor breath, Pay University Lecturers their eight months salary, we can no longer pay our children’s school fees among others,” among others.

TNC correspondent reports that only a few workers joined the protest, just as the leaders of the various union were also observed to be reluctant to hold the protest.

A union leader who spoke under the cover of anonymity said: “The protest is majorly against the federal government, so there is no need for us to go around picketing state workers since Governor Chukwuma Soludo has been consistent in the payment of salaries and other benefits.”

But the State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, who addressed the protesters said the workers can no longer cope with the high cost of living as a result of the effect of the fuel subsidy removal which was done without putting up proper measure to cushion the effects.

Comrade Nwafor said the NLC Anambra state is totally in support of the national body of the union, urging federal government to adhere to the terms of the NLC in providing palliatives to workers as he said that most workers in the country find it difficult to go to work because of hike in transportation and inflammation.

He said; “The hardship Nigerians are passing through under this present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is too much.

“Other Nigerians should equally add their voices against the current economy status of the country. We demand that the FG should pay the 8-months salary of University workers.

“The FG should not allow private companies to determine the price increase of petroleum products for Nigerians, when we have our regulatory agency. We are not accepting the N8,000 palliative.

“As I speak, the cost of living here in Anambra State is very high. The current house rent in Awka is higher than other state capitals of the Federation while workers monthly salaries remain the same.

“We called on President Tinubu to reverse all the anti-people policies he has put in place for the sake of the poor masses.”

“This protest match is a warning to the Federal Government to do what is right to save Nigerians from hardship.”

Contributing, the state chairman of TUC, Comrade Louis Ogbonna explained that TUC at the national level deemed it necessary to join the organised labour to drive home their grievances as a result of the hardship faced by Nigerians, calling on federal government to as a matter of urgency listen to the yearnings of the organised labour.

In their separate speeches, the Anambra state President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, comrade Chikwelu Adigwe and that of senior staff Association of Nigeria, Mrs Njideka Nwangwu said that it is regrettably that corruption is being celebrated while hard work is being demoted , adding that government should diversify money generation avenue like boosting agriculture as a revenue generation channel.

They stressed the need for revitalization of the countries refineries to put an end to the issue of subsidy and allow Nigerians to leave freely.