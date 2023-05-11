Anambra Joint Security Forces Kill Dreaded Imo Kingpin, 4 Other Trans-border Kidnappers

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 11, 2023 0
The dreaded Odumodu, leader of a criminal gang, operating from Imo state into border towns in Anambra has been gunned down by the gallant Anambra security forces.

The notorious Odumodu was killed alongside four others.

Odumodu is said to be behind many criminal activities in Imo and Anambra States.

Sources said the deadly kidnapper, who runs a gang, operates from a camp in Imo State, from where he comes into Anambra to perpetuate criminality.

The Chief Press secretary to Anambra State Governor, Mr Christian Aburime, who hinted of the killing of Odumodu, said he was gunned down on Tuesday by security forces in Anambra State, while on operation.

Aburime in a short text to TNC correspondent said: “The dreaded Odumodu, leader of a criminal gang, operating from Imo state into border towns in Anambra was gunned down by the gallant Anambra security forces, with four others members.

“One Ak47 and four Pump Actions were recovered from the criminals by the gallant Security Forces.

Also two rocket launches were recovered from the criminal gang.”

Spokesperson for Anambra State Police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga was yet to confirm the incident to our correspondent as at the time of filing this report.

