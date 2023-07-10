Anambra ICT Policy: We Are Open To Partnership, NYCN Tells State ICT Agency

The Anambra State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Ambassador Surveyor Obi Emeka Chukwudi says the vision of Governor Chukwuma Soludo through the State ICT Agency, to develop the State ICT Policy, clearly signposts his commitment to supporting youths development through technology and innovation.

Obi was speaking o the sidelines of the just-concluded Anambra State ICT Stakeholders’ Engagement Workshop, organised on Thursday, by the Anambra State ICT Agency.

The workshop aimed at getting the buy-in of the ICT stakeholders in the state in the ICT Policy developed by the Anambra State ICT Agency, providing the platform for them to contribute towards ensuring that the document is a holistic one.

According to Surveyor Obi, the Governor’s vision to entrench technology in the state’s systems cannot be actualized without the buy-in of youths, and the development of the State ICT Policy, to streamline activities in the ICT industry, shows his commitment to getting things done the right way.

Obi expressed satisfaction at the composition of the State ICT Agency workforce, noting that the integration of youths to man the relevant units, as well as the overall headship of the agency, shows that the governor is in tune with the trends in technology.

“The ICT stakeholders’ Engagement Workshop, to us, is a laudable initiative. All over the world, ICT is taking over and this cannot happen without deliberate efforts to craft a framework that will guide operations in the sector.

“What the governor is trying to do with the State ICT Agency will ensure the realization of something like the ‘Silicon Valley’ in Anambra state and ultimately, the youths will be the major beneficiaries.

“For us as the youths leadership in Anambra State, we are supportive of this kind of initiative and we will encourage our members across the communities of the state to key into the activities of the agency for maximum benefit,” he said.

Obi further stated that the State NYCN council is open to strategic partnerships with the State ICT Agency, to open new possibilities for Anambra youths.

He said; “As the youths body in the state, we had undertaken an ICT initiative that took us to the various nooks and crannies of the state. During that exercise, we observed some gaps and we are hoping that with collaboration with the State ICT Agency, we will begin to fill those gaps.

”ICT is the new normal and Anambra youths cannot be left in the dark.

“So, yes, we will explore partnership with the State ICT agency to see how they can bring their expertise to empower our youths in the area of technology.”

