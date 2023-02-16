In his efforts to see that work is progressing at various building construction and reconstruction sites in the state, Anambra Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Pauly Onyeka has paid an unscheduled inspection visit to reconstruction and construction works at Ekwulobia and Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospitals in Anambra state.

At the two hospitals, Commissioner Onyeka inspected roads and buildings under construction and reconstruction of other buildings which includes wards, walk-ways, emergency unit, laboratory, conveniences, morgues, car park among other places.

Speaking after the inspection, Hon Onyeka who expressed gratitude to governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for what he is doing in the state, noted that upgrading of general hospitals in the state is one of the key agenda in the manifesto of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

According to him, this is a way of giving Ndi Anambra the best level of health care.

He expressed delight that things are moving as planned but expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work at the sites.

The Commissioner called on the contractors to speed up and increase the numerical strength of their work force so as to deliver on time as the two General Hospitals will be commissioned by the middle of next month.

“These projects have their dates of commissioning slated on the day of the award of the contract.

“By middle of March, Mr Governor will be here to commission the project and that is why they must move at the speed of the light to deliver the project on schedule,” he said.

The Housing Commissioner noted that the project is not just mere renovation work but a total upgrade of infrastructure to match what the governor promised Anambra people.

“We need to see that this project is done very well and that is why supervisors from the relevant ministries are always here to make sure that the contractors deliver according to plan.

“From what I have seen today, it matches the reports I have been receiving in my office on the progress report on the various projects.

“This aligns with the governor’s vision to make sure that public funds given to him are utilized effectively for the maximum gain. If we continue like this, there is no way, our people will not begin to have confidence in the ability of government to take care of their needs,” the Commissioner said.

The Projects Consultant, Architect Henry Arinze thanked Mr. Governor for making hospital upgrade part of his manifesto, adding that it shows that he understands the importance of a healthy society.

He also commended the Commissioner for making out time to inspect the projects and made some corrections, promising to adhere to those corrections.

The Chief Medical Officer of Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital, Dr. Frank Ifeaneme appreciated governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for his intervention at the hospitals which they said, has given the hospital a face lift and thanked the Commissioner for his commitment and visit.

“If you had come here sometime last two months, this place looks like a shanty but you can see what is going on here today.

“By the time these projects are completed and they begin to render the services they should to the people, I am confident that they will efficiently address the health challenges of the people living here,” he said.

Commissioner Onyeka was accompanied to the sites by engineers from the Housing Ministry, among others.