Anambra Health Insurance Agency To Review Drug Tariff Regime Once Again

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 3, 2023 0

Anambra State Health Insurance Agency has concluded plans to increase its drug tariff for the second time within one year.

This was deliberated at the ASHIA Headquarters in Awka during the quarterly meeting of different Medical Directors and Hospital Administrators of the ASHIA accredited hospitals in Anambra state.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi while reeling out the Governor Soludo’s vision on health, acknowledged the price hike of medications and medical services across the country.

However, rather than increase the premium which is currently at N12,000 per annum, the Agency opted to increase the co-insurance percentage it will bear rather than to burden the enrollees.

This, the ASHIA MD said is in line with the mandate of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, that Anambra people should not be made to face catastrophic health expenses.

Dr. Onyemaechi pleaded with the CMDs present to do right at all times, so as not to discourage enrollees, and give hospitals a bad reputation.

“The revised tariff will reflect the current market prices and at the same time protect ASHIA beneficiaries from suffering catastrophic health expenses.

“With effect from 1st of July, 2023, ASHIA will start covering HISTOLOGY services using the agreed tariff with selected clinics”, he said.

During the question and answer session, several issues and discrepancies were brought up by the Heads of the hospital which were successfully addressed by the MD, Dr Onyemaechi.

