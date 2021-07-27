Anambra Guber: PDP’s Chances Are Bright- Ex-Anambra PDP Spokesperson

143 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 27, 2021
Awka – The immediate past State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Nnamdi Nwangwu, has refuted reports that some party chieftains were considering moving the party structure to another party.
The PDP in Anambra has since its primary election of June 26, been torn into litigations, over who is the authentic candidate of the party for the November 6 Governorship election.
Some aspirants who lost in the primary election have also been alleged to be making plans to leave the party to continue their ambitions on other platforms.
While speaking to journalists in Awka on Monday, Nwangwu rubbished claims that the party is planning to transfer her structure and election campaign formation to another political party.
Nwangwu assured that the party’s leadership is confident that the party’s flag-bearer for the November 6 governorship election would be published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and efforts are in top gear to clear the judicial impediments.
“The Electoral Act is clear on the issue of who is expected to conduct primary for the governorship aspirants in political parties. It is the constitutional responsibility of the National Working Committee (NWC) to do that,” Chief Nwangwu said.
“It is gratifying to note that the primary that produced Mr Valentine Ozigbo as PDP candidate was conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, and most of the aspirants who genuinely contested along the elected candidate have since congratulated him.
“PDP has no issue as to who is the National Chairman of our party and that is why it has become incumbent to advise mischief makers not to confuse the PDP issue with that of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) crisis that bothers on the national leadership of the party,” Nwangwu pointed out.
In the same vein, a PDP chieftain from Ihiala Local Government Area, Sir Justin Igbodika, noted that the rank and file of the party are behind Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP candidate.
Sir Igbodika, who is a member of a pressure group within PDP, the Home-Based Political Family, stated that their group was already deepening its base, mobilising, and getting set to work with the campaign team once the election umpire announces the commencement date for campaigns.
He assured the teeming members of PDP in the state and the good people of Anambra State that everything is under control and that there is no cause for alarm over the candidature of Mr Valentine Ozigbo.
