Anambra Guber: Journalists Barred From Covering APGA Primary Election

154 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 23, 2021
Awka – Awka, Anambra State Capital was on Wednesday besieged by security operatives including the Police, the Army and private guards, as the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA held its Primary today.
The heavy deployment it was gathered, was in response to security threats from some quarters against all forms of political gatherings in the state.
The exercise was however observed to be peaceful, after the party had disqualified some key aspirants from participating in the Primary election, citing violation of party guidelines.
The APGA primary had started at about 7am with accreditation at the Alex Ekwueme square, Awka, before delegates were moved to Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka for the Primary election proper.
TNC correspondent who went to monitor the exercise, reports that most journalists were barred from entering the venues of the Primary.
It will be recalled that INEC through its Secretary, had faulted the processes leading to the Party’s primary as violating guidelines stipulated in the electoral act, although the Party hierarchy has denied the allegation.
But when contacted, the state Secretary of the party, Barr Tony Ifeanya, denied knowledge of any order by the leadership of the party to bar journalists.
He stated that journalists in the state did not apply to the party for permission to cover the primary election, hence the denial of entry into the venue.
“Maybe you people can wait around, when the process is over, the leadership of the party would speak to you about the outcome of the exercise,” he said.
While speaking with TNC correspondent, the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Right Hon Uche Okafor said APGA is the first to conduct its party primary, which he said will go ahead to firm the roots of peace and brotherliness in the party.
For a delegate at the Primary, Chief Pete Ibida, the peaceful conduct of the exercise speaks of how the party has democratized its processes, expressing the hope that the result of the primary will yield a candidate of the people’s choice.
Remember me