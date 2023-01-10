Anambra State Government on Tuesday said investigation is currently on to ascertain the true cause of death of one Ogochukwu Anene, who was allegedly killed by her husband, Mr Wilson Uwaechina over a loaf of bread in Enugu state.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon Ify Obinabo disclosed this when the mother of the deceased Mrs Cordelia Anene visited her in her office in Awka.

The late Ogochukwu, who was the senior prefect of Amenyi Girls Secondary school 2000 set, hailed from Umuokpu village, Awka, Anambra State.

According to an online notice obtained by our correspondent, the first son of the deceased who is 14 years of age said their father used mirror to beat their mom to death because their mom asked him to buy bread for them and he said he had no money.

The son added that when their mom used her money and got one loaf of bread for the children, the father went to the kitchen and ate the whole bread and when she was asked why he finished the bread without keeping any for the children, he started beating their mother leading to her death.

The deceased mother, who alleged that her daughter was killed by the husband, explained that late Ogochukwu was beaten by the husband because he ate the loaf of bread she bought for the kids and when the children wanted to eat, he became furious why they would ask him about the bread and pounced on her with mirror and other objects which left her in bad condition.

Mrs Anene noted that few days after the beating, her daughter was hospitalized at Niger Foundation Enugu where she was said to be bleeding internally as a result of injury sustained during the beating.

She confirmed that the doctors said this after series of scan had been carried on her and referred them to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku Ozalla.

Mrs Anene lamented that while all these were happening, the said husband was nowhere to be found.

Intimating the women and social welfare Commissioner further on the things done already, she stated that although they have gone for an autopsy but they have not been able to get feedback on the result rather, the officer handling the case in Enugu is begging that they drop the case.

She therefore called on the state government to come to their aid and give her daughter justice.

Speaking after listening to the mother of the deceased, the women and social welfare boss, Hon Obinabo stated that since the deceased is from Anambra state, the state government will not keep quiet over the unfortunate incident.

“I want to assure you that Anambra State Government will make sure that investigation will be thoroughly carried out and concluded in record time, to find out the cause of death of late Ogochukwu.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Anambra state government will synergy with Enugu State government in investigating the case in order to get justice for the deceased,” she said.

Hon Obinabo went further to urge women in abusive marriages to always speak out and seek help instead of staying because of what the society will say.