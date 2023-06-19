Path The News Chronicle » News » Anambra Govt Vows to Arrest, Prosecute Solar Streetlights Vandals, Thieves

Anambra Govt Vows to Arrest, Prosecute Solar Streetlights Vandals, Thieves

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 19, 2023 0
Streetlights’ Vandals

Anambra State Government has warned streetlights monitoring committees set up in the state by the State Ministry of Power and Public Utilities, to be firm in their responsibilities so as to put an end to the incessant vandalization and stealing of the streetlights’ facilities.

In many parts of Anambra State, especially the rural communities, it has been discovered that the cables and accessories of the new cost-saving Solar Street Lights being installed to illuminate the roads and streets are being stolen and vandalized.

In a chat with our correspondent in Awka, the State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu also regretted that it has become a regular thing for some reckless drivers to knock down the street light poles and take off without any remorse as if the facility was not put there with taxpayers’ money.

According to him, those perpetrating these acts, are enemies of the progress of the state and these acts, can no longer be tolerated.

“This is a major concern to the State Government because it is costing the state a great deal of resources to put up these facilities.

“It beats common reasoning how someone can vandalize such facility put up to provide illumination on our roads.

“This can no longer be tolerated and the government will no more take it lightly with anyone caught,” he said.

Nwosu tasked the various committees the government had set up to protect the streetlights, as well as the security agencies, to up their game in ensuring that the activities of the vandals are nipped in the bud.

“The Street Lights Monitoring Committees set up by the Ministry of Power and Water Resources are hereby directed by the Government to be more vigilant and firm in the exercise of their responsibilities which is to protect and apprehend these culprits.

“Government is calling on the local Street Light Monitoring Committees and the communities’ leaders to take full ownership of these assets and guard them with eagle eyes.

“Anybody caught pilfering or destroying the Street Solar Lights cables or accessories should be immediately apprehended and handed over to the Police.

“Government is also urging the Anambra State Police Command to direct its local Police Stations to cooperate with the Street Lights Monitoring Committees so that these suspected thieves and vandals will be expeditiously prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Anambra State can only make the needed progress if these retrogressive elements are put in check.

“Transforming Anambra into a liveable and prosperous homeland is an agenda with a deadline that must not be truncated by the bad eggs in our midst,” he concluded.

