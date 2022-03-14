Anambra Govt Vows Action Against Men Who Paraded Woman Naked For Allegedly Killing Husband With Too Much Sex

Anambra State Government on Sunday condemned the assault and naked parading, of a woman accused of killing her husband with an overdose of sexual intercourse at Igboezunu, Aguleri in Anambra East Council Area of Anambra State.

A viral video online obtained by TNC, showed the naked lady identified as Mrs Ajuese Obiora of Eziagulu-Out, Aguleri, squatting beside the lifeless body of her husband while members of the community verbally attacked her, accusing her of causing the death of her late husband with too much sex.

She was later paraded naked round the village, as villagers chanted vile songs and made caricature of her.

A source at the scene of the incident via the video alleged that the woman killed the man who is a renowned musician with excessive sexual intercourse and was preparing to bury him.

Meanwhile, when TNC correspondent visited the community, some sources said the woman was accused of having extra marital affairs and not giving her husband a sex overdose.

The source said the widow was beaten and stripped naked by her in-laws for the loss of their brother, Mr Obiora popularly known as Okeosisi Aguleri and forced to swear an oath before their deity.

But speaking on Sunday when she visited the community over the incident, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Lady Ndidi Mezue said the state government frowns at such inhuman action meted out to the widow without confirmation.

Lady Ndidi who said there is no way the action could be justified, said she was sent to the community by the Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Kedem Tallen and the wife of the state governor, Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano who she said have frowned at the ugly scenario of molestation meted out to the woman.

According to her, gone are the days when people take decisions on their own and perpetrate such evil act against the women.

She noted that justice must prevail and the perpetrators of the act must be brought to book, encouraging the victim not to lose hope.

“I have been contacted on phone by the Honorable Minister for Social Development and Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, also Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

“All have interest in this case.

“Everybody involved in this inhuman act will be brought to book,” she assured.

During the visit, the Commissioner provided funds for the victim’s medication.

Meanwhile, when TNC correspondent visited the palace of the traditional ruler of the Community, Igwe Mike Idigo, he said the action of the perpetrators of the act, whom he doubted their Aguleri indigeneship, is not the custom of his people.

He assured that the traditional council of the town is already looking into the matter to ensure justice for the widow.

“I want to say that the debasement of the lady in question is highly condemnable.

“There is no offence in Aguleri kingdom, that warrants such treatment on a lady and I seriously doubt if people who embarked on this act are people of Aguleri,” he said.

The monarch said he has summoned the woman and members of her family and those of her husband to ensure that justice is done in the matter.

“Even if the woman committed the said adultery, there are traditional means of handling such matters without resorting to this kind of debasement of womanhood,” he said.