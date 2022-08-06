Awka

Anambra State Government has said it will re-introduce History in the academic curriculum of schools in the state, with effect from the next academic session.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh disclosed this while interacting with Education Secretaries of Anglican and Catholic Dioceses in her office at Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka.

Various sections of the society had criticized the removal of the subject in the schools’ academic curriculum by government, as a careful ploy to coming generations of some parts of the country lose sight of ill-treatment meted out against them.

They believe the action by government is to erase what they perceived as mass genocide of people of the then Biafran region during the Nigerian Civil War that happened between 1966 to 1970.

Addressing her guests, the Anambra commissioner said History as a subject has made a comeback in schools but with a slight adjustment, as the history of Igbo man dating from pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial eras has been included in the scheme.

“The present administration thought it wise to adopt this strategy because Igbo heritage is on the blink of extinction.

“Books on the subject will be out before the next academic session which begins in September this year.

“The present administration is looking at bringing wholesome and valued-based literature books to the classrooms; the next academic session will witness a lot of changes for the good of Anambra students and teachers,” she said.

She lauded the churches’ involvement in education, noting that without Christianity, there would have been no morality and discipline as the church led to control man’s basal nature.

The Commissioner called for understanding amongst Christians irrespective of one’s denomination and the need to respect people’s differences so that the Christian community would not be torn apart by unnecessary internal bickering.

“Christians are to abide by the biblical injunction in the book of Isaiah and put away disparities, come together as a body and with one voice call on God’s interventions in the state of affairs in Nigeria,” she said.