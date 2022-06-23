Anambra Govt To Phase Out Communal Refuse Dumping, Urges Citizens’ Support

As the menace of waste and illegal refuse dumping continues to ravage parts of Anambra, the state government has said plans are already in place to address the problem by end of next month.

Major cities in the state including Onitsha, Awka, Ekwulobia, Nnewi and their neighbouring communities are littered with wastes at various parts that have stayed for weeks without being removed.

Residents have also feared a disease outbreak may occur as a result of the decomposing wastes and the offensive odour emanating from the dumpsites.

When TNC correspondent took the matter to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the State Waste Management Agency, ASWAMA, Mr Mike Ozoemena, he revealed that plans are already in place to address the challenge.

He said the state government has divided the state into 31 constituencies and is putting contractors in charge of them and within the new week, the contractors will commence aggressive war against filth, under the supervision of the state government.

The ASWAMA MD attributed the delay to planning and strategy, insisting that the government wants to entrench a system that will ensure that the state will not relapse to such situation as obtains now, where it is taken over by waste.

“Governor Soludo promised Anambra people a clean and green state and he started that with a visit to Okpoko, a day after he was sworn in, to underscore his commitment.

“Anambra state the way we met it was messed up but the governor has given the directive for us to clean it because every development is predicated on clean environment.

“We are not just doing interventions but also putting structures up for sustainability.

“By the end of July, the issue of illegal dumping of refuse and menace of waste would have been a thing of the past.

“Mr governor is a systematic person and thinks every initiative through and that explains the delay, which was to ensure that we do not revert ever again to the point where Anambra will be taken over by garbage,” he noted.

Ozoemena revealed that that the end point of all the efforts of the state government at waste management is to get to the point where the state will be turning waste to wealth.

He harped on the need for synergy between the people and the government to fight waste, saying they presently discussing with the leadership of markets, churches and schools across the state to intensify sensitization on the need for the Anambra populace plays their part in the clean and green Anambra initiative.

He further revealed that the state government has designed plans to gradually phase out the practice of communal dumping of refuse.

“Citizens will learn to properly package their wastes and wait for the contractors to pick them up.

“Under this initiative, enforcement will be massive, not only in the metropolis but the entire Anambra state.

“The governor envisions a situation where every part of the state is assisted to be clean and develop along the lines of their comparative advantages,” Ozoemena stated.

The ASWAMA Boss revealed that the monthly environmental sanitation will begin again and the government will ensure that residents of the state begin to comply. He said; “Government also intends to revitalize the manure production plant in the state.

“The state government is already receiving proposals on that and very soon, they will get the system working again.

“The idea is to collect all the organic wastes and convert them into something useful for our Agricultural revolution.”