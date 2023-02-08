Awka

As part of efforts to address the housing facility deficit in Anambra State, the state government on Tuesday signed a public private partnership agreement (PPPA) with seven real estate companies to develop residential estates around the state capital territory.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony took place at the Awka office of the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA).

The ceremony is coming months after the state government released a list of 30 illegal housing estates located in the state’s capital territory and gave the owners 35 days to fulfill the necessary requirements or face the law.

The ANSIPPA Managing Director, Mr Mark Okoye, who represented the state government during the signing of the MoU, observed that Awka is densely populated and the state government is working to decongest it.

“The state capital territory, consists of seven local government areas, and about 24 communities.

“Awka town is already congested, so, we are working to move into others parts of the capital territory, in order to decongest Awka.

“We hope that soon Anambra will play host to the best real estate companies in the country.

“72 proposals came through in the last few months and only seven developers made it for now.

“You have been approved and you have been found to be competent. I must tell you that the governor has a problem with deadlines, and he will hope to inspect something in the next three months,” Okoye said.

Mr Ihedinma Oliver, the Group Managing Director of Rainbow Heritage Homes, one of the developers, while speaking on behalf of the seven developers, said housing deficit is not peculiar to Anambra State, but a national problem.

He said: “Housing problems cut across the entire country. Housing problem is a national issue, and a lot of people in Nigeria have housing issues, and a lot of interventions have previously been made in the past.

“We have identified Anambra as a critical state for that level of intervention.

“We wanted to change the landscape of Anambra State, the way real estate is done, and want to find solution to problems by driving the right type of development to be able to tackle all the erosion and other problems that come with development in Anambra State.”

Oliver said the company plans to develop Golf Residency Estate on the 110 hectares of land allocated to it by the Anambra State government, and will develop 1,000 units of buildings that will service high and medium-income earners.

“We will be working on110 hectares of land. The estate focuses on the medium and high-income earners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We want to create a functional estate that drives the level of ambience and splendour where people will be happy to come down to Anambra to spend time.

“We will also make sure it has impact on the surrounding communities with the level of support that allows them to be integrated into the development process.

“Within the estate, we also hope to host a golf range which will attract people from outside the state to come in and spend time. We will have a little bit of entertainment, a little bit of tourism. We want to make sure that we are able to put a big footprint in Anambra State, when it comes to real estate.

“We are trying to strike a balance to see that there is a balance between the middle and low-income earners.”