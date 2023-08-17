Anambra Govt Seals Orphanage, Warns Community Home Operators Against Illegal Child Adoption

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo on Wednesday, made it clear that the Ministry has not authorized any consultant to handle child adoption procedures on its behalf.

She therefore warned operators of community homes and orphanages in the state against any form of illegal adoption of children.

The commissioner gave the warning during a strategic meeting between her, officials of her Ministry, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, and owners of community homes and orphanages in the state.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the sealing and withdrawal of the operational certificate of an orphanage in the state, Arrow of God Community Children’s Home Onitsha, for alleged buying and selling of children.

The Commissioner revealed that sealing of the orphanage followed an investigative report that trended on social media and local television stations, alleging that her Ministry was involved in an illegal adoption of a baby girl.

According to her, 20 children within the ages of 1 year to 17 years, including are 10 boys, 9 girls and a new born, are currently in the care of the state government as necessary steps are underway to trace and reunite them with their different families.

Hon Obinabo said following the reports, she first invited the founder of the home, Rev D.C Ogo to her office in Awka, the state capital, which she did not honor.

“In the light of her refusal to appear, My Ministry in collaboration with security operatives stormed the orphanage home located at 33 Nkwelle in Onitsha to meet with her but all the workers in the home had deserted the place, leaving all the children.

“Even when we placed a call across to the person, they continued delaying us for more than three hours and when we found that they are not ready to show up, we sealed of the place,” she said.

According to the Commissioner, the adoption conducted by the Arrow of God Orphanage, was not done through the Ministry, neither did the Ministry authorize the process.

She denied the allegations that the Ministry collected sums of money to allow the orphanage carry out the illegality.

“In July, the orphanage applied for an adoption and we acknowledged their letter at the Ministry but we did not approve the adoption because we have up to 500 applications coming daily for adoption from the homes.

“Instead of waiting for our approval, the owner went ahead to a court at Nnewi and carried out the adoption, when the stipulation is that the Commissioner and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry must sign and a unique code generated for any single adoption.

“None of these were done and the home went ahead to carry out the adoption and that was why we sealed the home,” she explained.

Obinabo noted that her Ministry will henceforth intensify monitoring and supervision of the orphanages to ensure that their operations fall in line with the standards set by the Ministry.

She warned that any home found to flout the directives of the Ministry for safe adoption, will closed down and the license withdrawn.

On her part, the State Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs Judith-Chukwu Ibadin regretted that the nefarious activities of some orphanage home operators are giving the state a bad name nationally.

She expressed concerns that despite every effort by the State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, to streamline the child adoption processes, some of the orphanages still go outside the directives to buy and sell children.

“It is worrisome that today in Anambra, children are being sold for N1.5milion and N2.5 million. Many children are kidnapped from various places and sold her. Some homes are even working in collaboration with these criminals who steal children.

“This is a worrisome development that all genuine operators of orphanages in Anambra must work with the State Government and NAPTIP to stop. You all know them and what they are doing because you all are in the same business.

“All we are asking for is that you report them to us so that we can investigate and prosecute those erring ones, so that those of you who have been diligent to keep all the directives for safe operation, can do your legitimate ventures,” she emphasized.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Daniel Ezeanwu told the operators that there is a system now that exposes any illegal adoption done without the approval of the ministry and anyone who is found culpable will be made to face the law.

“I want to implore you to turn a new leaf and follow the procedures laid down by the ministry.

“It is worrisome that most of you do not turn in your monthly reports as directed by the Ministry.

“We have also opened up a WhatsApp group for all owners of homes, where we will look at the challenges the operators have and address them.

“The government has digitized the process of adoption and will catch anyone involved in any sharp practice,” he warned.

Some of the operators including Senior Apostle Chigozie Agocha, the proprietor of Blessed Nise Community Children’s Home and the Reverend Sister Nkechi Okafor regretted that some very greedy persons have come into the motherless babies home venture, insisting that motherless babies venture is something of passion and should be done with passion.

Expressing their support for the steps the government is taking to sanitize the system, the operators urged the government to take the issue of monthly reports very serious and also called for constant supervision of the homes.