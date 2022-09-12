Awka

Anambra state Government on Saturday, sealed off the palace of one Augustin Chukwuezugo Ndigwe alias Uzu Awka, who has been parading himself as the traditional ruler of Awka kingdom.

For years now, the said Uzu Awka has been performing traditional rites exclusive for the traditional ruler of Awka kingdom, challenging the authority of the recognized traditional ruler of the kingdom, Obi Gidson Nwosu.

Despite several warnings from the former state government under Governor Willie Obiano, Uzu Awka had persisted especially at performing key cultural ceremonies of the kingdom, where he usually attracts notable personalities from within and outside the state.

As a result, many people who have been on the side of the authentic Obi Nwosu had jumped ship and pitched tents with Uzu Awka, with many elders of the community complicit.

TNC correspondent in Awka gathered that the impostor had Friday night, organized the Otite abani of Awka kingdom in his palace, prior to the New yam festival of the community.

However, as early as 6:30am on Saturday, the State Government had sealed off the palace, preventing any form of ceremony from taking place.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Saturday, the state government has disowned Augustine Chukwuezugo Ndigwe, the self aclaimed Uzu Awka for parading himself as the authentic Traditional Ruler of Awka.

In the statement made public by the state Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, the Government noted that there is none other traditional ruler of Awka than Obi Gibson Nwosu.

It said, “it has come to the attention of Anambra State Government that one Augustin Chukwuezugo Ndigwe alias Uzu Awka is still parading himself as the authentic traditional ruler of Awka.

“Not only that, he is also taking steps to perform one of the major harvest season’s traditional rites known as New Yam Festival or “Iwa ji” of the Awka people, thereby threatening the peace and tranquility of the town.

“The State Government will not tolerate this.”

The government made it clear that it only recognized Obi Nwosu as the authentic traditional ruler of Awka Kingdom and any attempt to undermine his leadership will be met with necessary sanctions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Government wishes to state emphatically that the only recognized Traditional Ruler of Awka is His Royal Highness, Igwe Obi Gibson Nwosu, Eze Uzu II of Awka whose recognition by the State Government has not been withdrawn and he is the only one empowered by Section 15 of the Traditional Rulers Law of Anambra State 2007 to preside over such festivals or carry out any of the functions of a traditional ruler in Awka.

“It is a criminal offence for any other person to do so by virtue of section 20 of the Traditional Rulers Law of Anambra State 2007,” it said.

The Government, by the release noted that Augustin Ndigwe is not the recognized Traditional ruler of Awka and should without delay desist from parading and portraying himself as the Traditional Ruler of Awka or attempting to usurp the rights of the legitimate and duly recognized Traditional Ruler, Obi Gibson Nwosu.

It said: “Any such unlawful act in any part of Anambra State would not be condoned by the Anambra State Government and the State will not hesitate to sanction the impostor according to the relevant laws of Anambra State.”