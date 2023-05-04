Awka

An illegal hospital operating as St. Norbert Hospital in Amansea, Awka North Local Government Area has been sealed off by the Anambra State Ministry of Health.

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered that the owner of the illegal hospital had operated at Ifite Ogwari in Ayamelum Council Area of the state before he was sacked by the community for being responsible for the death of some patients due to his quackery.

When the government team arrived the facility, the said owner was not on ground while nurses met were found to be untrained and unfit to work in hospitals.

Anambra Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike who led the team said they were permanently sealing off the said hospital after some background investigations on the illegal activities in the facility, run by one self-acclaimed Dr. Kingsley.

“We have sealed off this St. Norbert hospital because of quackery and illegal operations and we don’t want our people to continue to receive medical services from this place from henceforth,’’ he said.

Dr. Obidike expressed his displeasure on the activities of quack healthcare givers in the state, saying the State government through his ministry is continuously fighting the anomaly, urging the public to report quack operating hospitals in their area.

“We observed that the environment of this hospital was not health friendly, the wards including the surgical ward were nothing to write home about, both in cleanliness and equipment wise.

“Through prior investigation, we discovered that a lot of persons have been operated unprofessionally and almost lost their lives at this St. Norbert hospital which is not registered with the government.

“We will make sure that the quack doctor and others are brought to book in no time on completion of necessary investigations.

“Let me shock you, while I was interrogating one of the hospitals staff who claimed to be a nurse and when I asked her some questions, she then opened up that she is an auxiliary nurse and you can imagine that, this showed that all of them are quacks,” he noted.

The Commissioner advised residents of the state to go to government hospitals where they will be carefully taken care of and stop patronizing quacks.

He stated that the government of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is currently strengthening the health system of the state as a way of restoring people’s confidence in government owned hospitals.

He said; “Very soon we will institute Anambra State Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, and the agency will be responsible for the monitoring of activities of healthcare personnel, hospitals, and as well getting compliant from the masses on health services issues in their localities.’’

One of the villagers who does not want to be mentioned, confirmed that people have continued to have their loved ones suffer serious complications after going to the hospital due to unprofessionalism and lack of necessary medical equipment.

Another villager claimed that she knew the said Dr. Kingsley when he was operating at Ifiteogwari in Ayamelum Local Government Area, and was later chased out by the villagers because of quack healthcare services which led to his relocation to Amansea community.

The commissioner also visited Amansea Primary Health Centre where he encouraged the health workers in the facility to remain committed in rendering quality and affordable services to the people.

The Head, Medical Services, Dr. Ugochukwu Chukwulobelu said the hospital sealed off does not have operating license and the profile and qualification of the doctor in question is also unknown.

