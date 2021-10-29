Awka – Anambra State government has raised alarm over alleged plan to suspend the proposed commissioning ceremony of the Anambra International Airport, scheduled to hold this Saturday, 30th October, 2021.

Informal reports reveal that the suspension of the commissioning of the airport, was as a result of security reasons.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba who spoke with TNC in Awka, who confirmed that the suspension was due to security reasons, however noted that the government was not told what constituted security threats in the context.

According to him, the people and government of the state are disappointed with the development.

“Informal report reaching us is that the proposed commissioning of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri is deferred on security grounds.

“We must say that the government was not told what constituted security threats in the context.

“I must say that our government and the entire people of the state are totally disappointed with the suspension,” he said.

Adinuba who maintained that the suspension is politically-motivated, said the whole episode does not follow the right process.

According to the Anambra government spokesperson, the state government is monitoring the situation and working out measures to address it.

“It is obvious that this is politically-motivated especially against the background of the election holding on November 6.

“The government is studying the situation carefully and the governor is discussing with the highest authorities in the land.

“We are very much aware that President Muhammadu Buhari is not aware of the development as he is out of the country and contacts are being made to reach him.

“Also other key government functionaries who should be in the know, are not aware and that’s why we are concerned,” he noted.

Adinuba made it clear that the state met all necessary requirements for the approval from all the relevant bodies.

“Anambra state did not cut corners in getting the approvals for the airport.

“If anything, the state went far beyond to even met international standards

“In building the airport, the state government has set a record, and that is why we suspect that the whole thing is political,” Adinuba said.