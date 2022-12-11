Reacting to a publication on insecurity in some parts of the state during the yuletide period, the Anambra State Government has debunked the story, asserting that effective efforts have been put in place to ensure that the state is secure even for the festive season.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor reads:

The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to a viral message by an anonymous writer, insinuating insecurity in some parts of the state during the yuletide period.

In the message, the author listed some roads and junctions which he/she warned returnees and visitors to the state to avoid for fear of attacks by gunmen.

The information is mischievous, misleading and untrue.

The Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, assures of adequate security in the state during the yuletide and beyond.

Some of the measures already in place to make Anambra a hot zone for criminal elements include the use of checkpoints, patrol and response teams to cover various routes in the state, using a combined team of Anambra State Vigilante and security forces from conventional security agencies.

The state is also leveraging technology to make it possible for people to make distress calls and share messages, videos and otherwise, of incidents that will enhance security response and services.

The toll free 112 call centre line is available 24/7 as well as the Police phone numbers – 07039194332 and 08039334002 – and Anambra State Government Emergency Call lines – 07039896429, 09017280990, 09076237441, 08093175528, 09187514891, 09168041120 and 08124153139.

Well-meaning citizens should make calls to these lines for security or related matters.

The Governor remains focused on making Anambra State the safest state in Nigeria and no misleading information or mischievous write ups will stop him from achieving this.

In line with this resolve, the Governor urges the good people of Anambra, residents and visitors to ignore any unfounded alarm meant to infuse fear in them or discourage them from visiting the state.

These are idle engagements which the government has all that it takes to deal with.