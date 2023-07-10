Anambra Govt Panel Recommends Psychological Therapy for Student Who Forged UTME Result

A panel set up by the Anambra State Government to look into the controversy surrounding the JAMB result of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, has recommended psychological counselling and therapy for the student.

The recommendation was contained in the panel’s report on the matter released over the weekend, which indicted the 19-old girl, stating that she forged her result, unaided.

The panel headed by Professor Augustine Nnonyelu had as its terms of reference, to review Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s JAMB Results and associated documents, conduct interviews with relevant parties, including Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, JAMB Officials and any other individual(s) involved in the process as well as provide recommendations based on the findings of the investigation.

In the report released, the panel said it invited Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, the Principal of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, and officials of JAMB for interactive session.

It revealed that JAMB officials led by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Head Public Affairs presented the detailed processes and procedures involved in JAMB admissions, the policy changes that have occurred in the release of UTME scores since 2021 and what specifically transpired between the candidate Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with registration number: 20230639047FF in her quest to obtain her JAMB score.

The report said; “JAMB revealed the different times that Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma made several requests to JAMB portal asking for her results at different hours, and each of these times (four in number), she received in her phone, same results from JAMB indicating candidate’s UTME Results to Wit: Eng: 64, Phy:54, Bio: 74, Che: 57 with a total aggregate score of 249.

“JAMB disclosed that the candidate was well informed of her correct score from JAMB.

“Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number showing a UTME result of aggregate score of 362, with Eng: 98, Phy: 89, Bio: 94, and Che: 81.

“The results she sent differed substantially from the standard JAMB format where she got an appropriate rebuttal stating her real score of 249.

“Besides, a number of red-flags was also highlighted by JAMB officials showing a different date of birth, different Registration Number, Notification of results template that has been discarded since 2021, amongst others.

“It was also evident that even the centre name “Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development as it was known before now) used for the examination was also manipulated where the candidate used the old name of the centre (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development) in her own manipulated result sheet.”

It noted that in Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired.

The panel said she also admitted to have given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using same phone Airtel Number.

“According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated.

“The Committee tried to find out the motive behind her action, but Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma said NOTHING.

“In their own submissions, the Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary school, Uruagu Nnewi, and the Education Secretary — Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed shock at what transpired where in their presence, Mmesoma admitted to have manipulated her UT ME results, deceiving the school, her immediate family and the State Government,” it said.

The Committee said it found that the results released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with respect to the UTME score of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is 249.

It further said the results paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with aggregate score of 362 is fake, as buttressed by the very significant and instructive variations in the registration number, date of birth, centre name and other infractions.

They therefore recommended that Mmesoma immediately tenders an unreserved written apology to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the School (Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi) and the Anambra State Government.

The panel also recommended that Mmesoma should undergo a psychological counselling and therapy and that all prospective candidates for JAMB Admission should adhere strictly to guidelines, processes and procedures of the examination body.

It commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for their diligent handling of the matter and the information supplied about the interface with the candidate (see attached).

“We hope that this unearthing of the truth as we have discovered will go a long way in correcting the sentiments, misconceptions and deceptions that have been in the public domain,” it concluded.

