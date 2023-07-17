Anambra Govt Nabs 6 Boys for Allegedly Gang-Raping 19-Year Old Girl

Six young boys have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year old girl in Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The suspects, Afam Ezenwa, Chijioke Ifeanyi, Collins Obadom, Abuchi Okechukwu, Chima Obiekezie and Sunday Okafor were arrested following a video which went viral on the internet.

Confirming the arrest, Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo said the case transferred to state criminal investigative department of police in Awka where they would be charged to court for their crime.

She said the victim has been rescued.

Interacting with the victim and her parents in her office, Obinabo decried high rate of crimes amongst delinquents and called on parents and guardians to stop spoiling their children by pampering them.

She reassured that Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration would not tolerate any form of crime in the state, noting that justice would take its full course.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said, “it all happened when I visited my maternal home in Oromaetiti and was ambushed by a group of boys who took me to a room and took turns in defiling me.

“Despite my plea, the young boys who were between the ages of 16,17,18,20 and 27 years old respectively did not stop but continued while one of them was filming me during the act,” she said.

The visibly devastated rape survivor further revealed that she was attacked by another set of boys after she was rescued by neighbors who were attracted by her scream for help.

“After I was rescued and was on my way home, I was accosted by another set of boys who first harassed me and forced me to pull my underwears and give to them. I gave them because they threatened to kill me.

She however revealed that she was later taken home to her parents by a good Samaritan.

According to her parent who pleaded anonymity, their daughter was the third victim of the suspects who they said were known for raping girls and collecting their pants which usually led in death of the victims after a period of time.

“We urge the government take the case seriously because our daughter’s life is at risk especially now we are yet to retrieve her personal effect,” they pleaded.