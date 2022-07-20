Anambra State Government on Tuesday took a major step towards recovering the land allocated for Oba International Airport, with the demolition of over 40 buildings illegally constructed on the land.

It was former Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju who mapped out the land in Oba, Idemili South Council Area for the Anambra airport, when he ruled the state between 1999 and 2003.

The project was eventually moved by former Governor Willie Obiano to Umueri in Anambra East Council Area.

It was gathered that the land was later approved for a developer who was working with in partnership with the state government to build a housing estate in the community.

However, some gang of land grabbers in the community had forcefully taken over the lands and sold them to developers who built structures on it and threatened the certified estate developer.

Several efforts by government to reclaim the lands had proved abortive, as government officials who had ventured into the area were harassed and sometimes beaten up by thugs who had constituted themselves as government, dishing out the lands as they wish.

But during Tuesday’s exercise, the State Joint Taskforce on demolition of illegal buildings, supported by security agents, demolished over 40 buildings constructed on the land which runs into hundreds of hectares.

Speaking to newsmen at the site, the Chairman Anambra state Physical planning board, ANSPPB, Barr Chike Maduekwe who led the taskforce, described the activities of the gang as totally unacceptable, saying every land allocated by government will be fully recovered.

He described the activities some youths in the community who have constituted themselves as government as acts of holiganism and lawlessness.

“A gang of youths have parcelated these lands which were given to a developer by government for a housing estate.

“Apart from the huge amount of money the developer paid to government, the community demanded for money and was paid.

“Yet, some of the land grabbers are demanding over N30m worth of goats before the developer can continue,” he revealed.

Acknowledging the difficulty in carrying out the demolitions, Maduekwe however said people of the state would be grateful to the government at the end of the process.

“We’re here to ensure the work isn’t stopped by those who call themselves commanders.

“We’ll be here tomorrow with a team from the ministry of works to ensure the needful is done.

“Though it’s tough to carry out demolition, but those who love omelette can’t eat it without breaking an egg.

“The people of Anambra state will thank Governor Chukwuma Soludo by the time they see the results of what he’s doing.

“Currently, some responsible citizens are already taking it up themselves to demolition their own properties affected,” he added.