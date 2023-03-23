A “train the trainer workshop” on Montessori Skills on Wednesday, commenced for teachers under the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB.

The training, is to train teachers on Montessori Skills such as cognitive, didactics, shoemaking, tailoring, farming etc, so they can expose the pupils, to various career choices.

The initiative, which is the first to be conducted in any State Universal Basic Education Board in the south east region, will be carried out simultaneously across the six Educational Zones of the State, between 22nd March, 2023 and 6th April, 2023.

Declaring the workshop open at the Utility Hall, ASUBEB headquarters, Awka, the Executive Chairman of ASUBEB Awka, Dr. Vera Nwadinobi commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo, for his love for education anchored on skill acquisition and technical career.

“The support we are getting from Mr Governor to drive this initiative is proof enough that he wants us to begin from the cradle to impact skills for self-actualization on our pupils.

“The governor has at many platforms, emphasized that he want’s Anambra pupils to be solution providers and not part of the problems to be solved and one of such ways to empower them to be problem solvers, is to equip them with these life-sustaining skills.

“With these skills, they can be job creators instead of job seekers, be able to fend for their needs and with the right support and encouragement, expand on a larger scale,” she noted.

Nwadinobi urged the teachers who are to be trained to internalize the skills so that they can drive the educational system envisioned by the governor, which produces human capital that is productive at home and exportable abroad.

“It is imperative to say that you cannot drive this initiative of our governor if you do not, yourselves, understand what is required of you. In other words, you cannot give what you don’t have.

“You must therefore pay heed to all that you are taught and take extra steps to be grounded in them so that you can teach your pupils.

“We have also stepped down this training to the Education zones to ensure that everyone is captured and that there is no teacher in the state who do not understand the direction the governor wants us to go under his watch,” the ASUBEB told the teachers.

In their separate remarks, the permanent Board member 1, Hon Mrs Ifeyinwa Anatune and the Director, Quality Assurance Department, Lady Stella Ezepue said the Montessori Method of Education is a holistic system of Education for young children that seek to develop all their natural senses through various practical activities and skills – based learning. rather than the use of formal teaching methods.

Anatune, who doubles as the Chief Montessori Consultant, noted that Montessori method is also highly beneficial to Special Needs Children and encouraged the teachers to apply this comprehensive hands-on method in all their teaching activities.

Lady Ezepue said the new program in the primary school system will involve harnessing the children’s natural interest for the better psychological, intellectual, physical and social development.

She further noted that the Montessori Skill acquisition will guarantee among other things, early independence for children to acquire basic skills and knowledge that will make them self -reliant in and after School.

Facilitators were drawn from various areas to enrich the Training Program.