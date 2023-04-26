Awka

As part of efforts at digitizing the state civil service, Anambra State Government on Wednesday flagged off the first phase of the distribution of digital working tools to civil servants in the state.

The digital tools include laptops and desktops relevant for enhanced productivity, efficiency and digitized operations.

The distribution exercise coordinated by the Anambra State ICT Agency, was flagged off at the conference hall of the Secretary to the State Government at the state Government in Awka.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu said technology, which he described as liberating and rewarding, is crucial towards ensuring a proactive civil service that can be problem-solving.

He expressed happiness that Governor Chukwuma Soludo is taking the crucial towards actualizing the dream of ensuring a digitized state workforce, started by the previous administration in the state.

Describing e-government as the way forward, Chukwulobelu, revealed that it is the vision of the state government to provide either laptop or desktop to each civil servant in the state.

This he noted, will help in digitizing critical government documents (Exco documents) for greater efficiency of the force.

He however noted that to operate e-government, Anambra people must be able to interact with government digitally.

To this end, the SSG said government is going ahead to lay fibre optics to facilitate broadband penetration across the state.

“I want to urge the benefitting workers to embrace and understand technology to enjoy the advancements

“The recipients must leverage the opportunities that abound with the tools to advance their work through research.

“It must begin to change the way you work and it is not meant to be kept or locked up in the offices,” he warned.

The State Head of Service, Barr Theodora Igwegbe who noted that one of her cardinal vision when she assume office was to change the state workforce from a paper civil service to a digital civil service.

“What we are witnessing today is a big step towards enhanced productivity, efficiency and digitized civil service.

“I commend the state governor for this initiative.

“Digitization offers tremendous opportunities for the state and the service. It can also help to reduce cost, enhance transparency and promote efficiency.

“The governor has approved the training of 100 civil servants on the use of the digital tools.

“I want assure the governor that the workers will ensure that the digitization delivers the desired outcome for the state,” she assured.

Earlier, Mr Fred Agbata, the Managing Director/ CEO, Anambra State ICT Agency revealed that the 200 computers amounting to over a 100 million, are Core i3 and Core i5 computers, deliberately procured to enable the recipients explore other very salient features, outside their regular work schedule, which can improve their capacity.

He urged the users to please read through the policy documents on how to use the tools, reminding them that the computers are designed to empower them to improve their work.

Agbata said; “The government will soon begin the second phase and very soon, government will back it up with internet services.

“The plan is that in a couple of months there will be internet access in government offices.

“The initiative is part of governor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision to digitize the state civil service.

“I want to call on well-meaning Anambra people to partner the state and support the governor’s plan for a liveable and prosperous Anambra State.”

Responding on behalf of the recipients, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the deputy Governor, Mrs Ifeyinwa Uzorka said the gesture is enough proof that the governor wants a digitized workforce that will drive his vision seamlessly.

She said the tools are strategic for their work and they will use them as they should.