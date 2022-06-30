Saturday, July 2, 2022
Anambra Govt Moves To Checkmate Fraud, Unwholesome Practices In Beauty Pageants

Kenechukwu Ofomah

In response to the increasing scam, fraud and avoidable unfortunate experiences which participants in beauty pageants are exposed to, Anambra State Government on Wednesday announced measures to check the anomaly.

Henceforth, beauty pageants, competitions and other related events in the state must be registered and approved by the Ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism.

The Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Mr Don Onyenji disclosed this in a phone interview with TNC correspondent on Wednesday.

In Anambra, there have been allegations of participants in female beauty pageants being used for prostitution, while some have been blackmailed to share their nude pictures or videos.

In other cases, many have been denied the prize for the show while many have been defrauded.

According to the Commissioner, in as much as the government encourages such activities which ultimately contribute to the development of the culture, entertainment and tourism potentials of the state, it will no longer tolerate the sharp practices of some of the organizers.

He said the directive is to streamline activities in the industry, to ensure the necessary regulations and best practices are upheld.

“The Anambra State Government has observed the increasing number of beauty pageants, competitions and other related events across the state.

“Government through the Ministry of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism hereby directs that all such events must be registered and approved by the Ministry for the necessary regulation of the industry to ensure best practices.

“The facilitators/organisers of such events are required to provide their identities and the type of events, their locations and other necessary information.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, anybody who intends to organize such events is directed to adhere strictly as failure will attract necessary sanctions,” the Commissioner said.

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

