Awka – Mrs Charity Maduka, wife of Nigerian billionaire businessman, President and Chairman of the Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka is dead.

According to close family sources, Mrs Maduka died on Sunday afternoon after suffering a stroke.

Late Mrs Maduka was the Vice-president of the Coscharis Group since its inception as the co-owner of the company.

Meanwhile Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano has commiserated with the Maduka family over the incident, describing her death as a huge loss.

According to a statement on Monday by the governor, signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba, the late Mrs Maduka was a worthy ambassador of the womenfolk everywhere.

“Both Mr Cosmas and Mrs Charity Maduka scored a bully’s eye on October 2, 2019, when Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele commissioned the $300m Coscharis Rice Mill at Igbariam, Anambra East LGA, the largest rice processing factory in the Southeast.

“There are at least four important lessons enterpreneurs need to learn from Mr and Mrs Maduka, apart from their integrity, hard work and perseverance.

“They are frugality, unity between them, trust and intense spirituality.

“Despite making a fortune over the decades, the couple has avoided ostentation and showmanship which has enabled it to have a high savings rate, a major driver of fast business growth and rapid national development across the globe.

“The Chinese enterpreneurs and Warren Buffet of the United States are ready examples in this respect.

“It is heartwarming that fortune did not cause Cosmas and Charity Maduka to have a shaken marriage, in contrast to many other marriages in Nigeria and elsewhere.

“It is also remarkable that they trusted each other absolutely up to the point Mrs Maduka breathed her last on Saturday.

“Mr Maduka has been quoted many times as saying that his wife could withdraw as much as N10 billion without reference to him or obtain credit to this amount unilaterally.

“Yet, there is no instance of how the high level of trust has been abused.

“As research has demonstrated, trust is not just a personal virtue but also the basis of prosperity.

“In spite of their affluence, the couple is known for their intense spirituality.

“They have in recent years been seen preaching the gospel even in markets and parks.

“Their deep spirituality explains, to a large extent, their humility and integrity and other virtues which drive rapid business growth,” the statement said.