Anambra Govt Holds Stakeholders Engagement Workshop July 6 to Birth State ICT Policy Framework

Anambra State Government through the State ICT Agency, is set to hold the inaugural hybrid edition of the Anambra State ICT Policy Stakeholders’ Engagement Workshop.

The workshop aims to assemble key stakeholders from diverse fields to share from their wealth of experience, knowledge and ideas, towards the development and subsequent validation of the State ICT Policy framework.

The ICT Agency had developed a Draft ICT Policy as a road map to the implementation of ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere’ in the state.

The stakeholders’ engagement workshop, which will take place on Thursday, 6th July, 2023 at the ICT Agency Conference Hall by 10am, will witness the official presentation of the Draft policy, as well as reviews and comments from stakeholders.

According to the MD/CEO of the State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, this landmark engagement signposts Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s innovative leadership and goal to make Anambra the digital and creative capital of Nigeria.

“The vision of Mr Governor is to build a liveable and prosperous smart, mega city and we all know that technology is playing an all-important role in achieving such feat, the world-over.

“For that reason, Mr Governor had mandated the State ICT Agency to be at the forefront of the drive to deepen technology in the state. And as part of that process, the agency has come up with a draft ICT policy document

The policy is intended to serve as a compass for all ICT-related initiatives, following Mr. Governor’s approval, providing a clear blueprint to building a digitally inclusive, innovative, and smart Anambra,” he said.

Agbata revealed that the idea behind the engagement is to ensure that the ICT policy document is not just a government document, but one that has the buy-in of the stakeholders.

He said; “The ICT agency is inviting critical stakeholders’ to give their buy-in into the policy, so that it can be a comprehensive document. At the roundtable, the stakeholders will look at every bit of this document and give valuable feedback.

“The whole idea for Mr Governor and for us, is to have an ICT policy document that will be robust, effective and help to reposition Anambra State for the future.

“This future we are talking about, is one where technology will be at the forefront and it is important for any state that doesn’t want to be left behind, to begin to build on the existing structures. And one way to start building is to have a strong Policy document.”

The Anambra ICT Agency boss expressed the hope that when Mr Governor finally accents to this document, it will help attract the right kind of talents, deepen technology across the public sector and ensure that more technology-driven business are exported out from Anambra.

For more enquiries, please call 08037195787 or send an email to ict@anambrastate.gov.ng

