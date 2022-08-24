Awka

Anambra State Government on Wednesday, said it will resume enforcement of ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada in major cities of the state, such as Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia.

This was one of the decisions taken at the meeting of the State executive Council, ANSEC held at the Government House, Awka on Tuesday.

The former administration of Governor Willie Obiano had banned Okada in the major cities but recently, the operators have returned to the places.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, the recklessness of the Okada operators, owing to lack of riding training and ignorance of traffic signs is beginning to produce high rate of avoidable accidents on the roads.

“It has come to the notice of government that commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as “Okada” have gradually found their ways back on our roads in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia.

“Added to this, is the fact that “Okada” has been fingered severally by law enforcement agents as being the major conveyor belt through which criminals ply their nefarious businesses.

“In the light of these ugly trends, government hereby restates and reiterates that the ban on commercial motorcycles in our major cities such as Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia is still in force.

“Anyone caught violating them will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The ANSEC however excluded the city of Nnewi and some other sub-urban areas from the ban, while saying operators must ply in compliance with stipulated rules.

The Commissioner said, “For a place like Nnewi, where private motorcycles are means of commuting to places of work and business, the riders must wear crash helmets to protect their heads in case of accidents.

“Companies involved in courier services, dispatch services and home deliveries must register with the Ministry of Transport and have their riders properly kitted up.

“Okada may ply the sub urban and rural areas where motor transport is scarce, but a plan is underway to have them enumerated and branded in order to determine the genuine commercial motorcyclists and be able to track any operator who is involved in breaching the law.”

Nwosu also revealed that the ANSEC took exception to the increasing wave of domestic violence against spouses of both genders, saying it has been discovered that male spouses have also become victims of domestic violence.

“Domestic brutality or savagery in whatever form will no longer be tolerated in Anambra State.

“Anybody that is implicated in a case of domestic violence henceforth would be arrested and tried before a court of competent jurisdiction and punished accordingly.

“Spouses should learn to live in peace and harmony so that their lives would be worthy of emulation by their children and grandchildren neighbours,” he said.