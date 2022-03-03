Anambra Govt Donates 500KVA Transformer To NSCDC

The Anambra State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps on Wednesday, took delivery of a 500 KVA transformer, courtesy of the State Government.

The donation which was made at the State Headquarters of the NSCDC in Awka, is part of the state government’s logistics support to security agencies in the state.

Handing over the transformer on behalf of Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne represented by Engr. Finbarr Ajegwu, Principal Electrical Engineer in the ministry, said the donation was made to boast power supply at the NSCDC Permanent State Headquarters located at Isiagu, Awka.

He also said the equipment was to support the Command in its unwavering fight against crimes and criminality in the state.

“This is in furtherance of the commitment of the Obiano administration in ensuring that the security agencies in Anambra State are energized to always respond effectively to security challenges in the state.

“It is on record that Governor Obiano has invested so much in security with donation of vehicles and other communication equipment, which has significantly improved the work of operatives.

“It is his belief that this power facility will address some of the issues which has been identified and keep the NSCDC in a pole shape to do its work,” he said.

Receiving the transformer on behalf of Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant – General of NSCDC, the Anambra State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Everestus C Obiyo said the gift came at the right time, while assuring that the Command will see the donation as a morale boaster to improve on services being rendered to the good people of Anambra State.

Mr Obiyo expressed profound appreciation to the Anambra State government for recognizing how essential electricity and security are in the protection of lives and property.

He reiterated the commitment of the command towards ensuring that Anambra State remains a peaceful state.

“The effort of the State government cannot be underestimated, and as a result of this encouragement, the Command will also improve on its performance to deliver on expectations.

“This, no doubt, will propel us to do more, and we cannot afford to let the nation and Anambra State down,” he posited.