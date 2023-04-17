Awka

Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Monday announced the approval of the sum of two million naira for the couple who gave birth to a set of quintuplets in Awka last month.

This was made known by the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare in her office in Awka.

Recall that TNC correspondent in Awka, had last month, reported that a housewife Mrs Chidinma Amaechi gave birth to the set of quintuplets after nine years of childless marriage.

The quintuplets, consisting of three boys and two girls, were delivered at Life International Hospital, Awka, Anambra State, through the caesarian section.

It was also gathered that the 28-year-old Mrs Amaechi, who finished her National Youth Service Corps program in July last year, is the wife of a petty trader, Mr Tochukwu Amaechi based in Onitsha.

The housewife had raised a appeal to help her offset the huge bill which they incurred at the hospital, which is one of the most expensive in the town.

The mother of five had revealed that the bill for the incubators alone is 250,000 for each day, and the children are expected to be on it for about 30 days.

According to her, “this bill amounts to about #7.5 million aside other huge bills already accumulated, in the past two months of managing the delicate pregnancy at the hospital.”

However, while speaking on the support by the state government, the Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Obinabo noted that the support was to alleviate the sufferings of the couple Mr Tochukwu, an Onitsha-based businessman and his wife, Mrs Chidinma Amaechi, to take care of the set of quintuplets.

“The financial support which is currently being processed by my Ministry, is a token for the wellbeing of the quintuplets, three males and two females God blessed the couple with on March 29,2023.

“The support will be sent to the family immediately the Women and Social Welfare Ministry is done processing it,” she said.