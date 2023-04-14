The Anambra State Task Force on Demolition of Illegal Structures on Thursday, demolished structures under high tension cables at Building materials market, Ogidi, Idemili North LGA.

This followed several notices to owners to remove them.

TNC correspondent who monitored the exercise reports that the three separate storey buildings were built under electric cables supplying power to the market and almost blocked access roads in the market.

Speaking to newsmen after the exercise, the leader of the joint taskforce and Chairman of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, ANSPPB, Barrister Chike Maduekwe, said it was worrisome that people encroached on spaces under high-tension lines, adding that the government will no longer condone such deadly adventure.

According to him, the danger and deaths associated with accidents related to high tension are fatal.

The ANSPPB boss said the team had earlier warned against construction under the transmission lines and instructed the shop owners to leave, but they ignored the order.

“These ones, we are taking out the addition they have put in the building materials market, and other places they have blocked the access road.

“This is not acceptable, this is life endangering, this is high tension.

“If any of those wires come down on the building, everywhere will be burnt, and people may die. We can’t allow that and will not allow this kind of impunity to continue.

“We can’t have liveable and prosperous homeland, when we endanger the lives of traders and people who come to trade here, and the governor frowns at it,” Maduekwe said.

He therefore appealed to people of Anambra state to support the government in transforming the state into a liveable homeland, warning that defaulters would face the full weight of the law plus outright demolition.

“Let them not test the will of government. All these people will be served with notices, and they will need to reimburse government the money spent on this exercise, that is the law.

“We beg Ndi Anambra to cooperate with the government. The governor is focused on Onitsha to clean up Onitsha and transform the state,” he warned

Earlier, the team demolished structures built without government approval at Transnkisi GRA Onitsha and Akpaka, GRA Phase II, warning developers against violating the laws of the state.