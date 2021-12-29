The Anambra State Government on Tuesday commiserated with the Obi family of Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area, over the fire which on December 26, destroyed the multibillion naira Next International shopping mall in Abuja, which is owned by the family.

The government’s position was conveyed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba in Awka.

While many politicians especially of the APGA ilk had surreptitiously taunted former Anambra Governor, Mr Peter Obi over the incident due to his political inclination, Governor Obi in the statement, had said his administration feels bad about the loss and urges the family of the former governor to be consoled.

The statement said the Obiano administration has always rejoiced with the Anambra people when they record success and commiserates with them in times of distress.

“This is a government of inclusion, an administration of solidarity with the people.

“What matters to us is the commonality of our interest, our destiny.

“We believe in our shared humanity.

“Politics cannot be allowed to come in the way of our personal relationships.

“It is regrettable that this huge complex, the biggest shopping mall in the Federal Capital Territory, should go up in flames on a day the whole world was still rejoicing with Christendom over the birth of Jesus Christ some 2,000 years ago.

“It is a tremendous loss to not just the Obi family or the people of Anambra State who are famous the world over for their entrepreneurial skills or the Federal Capital Territory where the mall is located but the whole country,” it said.

The government stated that Next International, whether in Abuja or Lagos or anywhere else, is a testimony of how Anambra people start small enterprises and in no time grow them into multibillion naira businesses.

Expressing confidence that the mall would be rebuilt earlier than some people may expect, the government thanked the fire services which responded promptly to extinguish the fire as well as security agencies that maintained order at the site.

It, in addition, commended various individuals who rushed to the scene to remove vital goods in the mall and kept them in safe places.

“These individuals could have made away with the goods”, observed the Anambra State government”, “but they chose to play their brother’s keeper at a critical moment.

“It shows that despite the difficult times which the nation has been passing through of late, an overwhelming majority of everyday Nigerians are committed to the values of integrity and solidarity”.

It however said a key imperative for the inferno, is the need for individuals and organizations to always insure their assets accordingly.

“The burden of this colossal fire will be less on the mall owners if the asset is well covered by insurance.

“Nigerians must come to terms with the fact that insurance is a trustworthy business and insurance firms have evolved over the years as genuine partners in progress like banks and other financial organizations,” the Anambra government said.