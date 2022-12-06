Anambra State Government on Monday commenced the rebranding of commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada raiders in the state.

The Commissioner for Transport, Mrs. Patricia Igwebuike stated this during the flag off of the enrolment of the motorcyclists in the state into the data base of the state ministry of Transport.

The flag-off held in Nanka, Orumba North Council Area.

The state government had years ago banned commercial motorcyclists in major cities in the state but allowed it in some rural areas.

Addressing the gathering at the enrolment event, Igwebuike said the meeting was important as a way to sensitize and educate motorcyclists on government policies and programmes and to make it known that the ongoing enrolment is free of charge.

According to her, after registration, each rider is entitled to an identification number and vest.

According to Commissioner Igwebuike, motorcyclists should endeavor to pay the weekly state government levies to avoid penalties and explained that any registered commercial motorcyclist who pays his due as at when due will be enrolled into Anambra Health Insurance Scheme.

“The idea behind the enrolment is to reorganize the state transport sector and have a sanitized system that is responsive and secured.

“We want to use the reorganization to identify the real transporters so that we can make the business safe for the operators.

“We want to purge criminals from the system and have people who are committed to their work and are ready to commit to supporting government to build a liveable and prosperous homeland,” she said.

The Transport commissioner commended the convener of the event, Mr. Emeka Uganeme for the procurement of helmets for motorcyclists in the area and challenged other well-meaning individuals to emulate such deeds.

The Chairman of the event, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene urged commercial transporters to always ensure they take care of their health needs before plying the roads as their health and attitude will determine their use of the road.

Okeke Ogene, who is the Vice President Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, said the initiative to enrol the commercial motorists will help entrench security at the grassroots.

The convener of the event, Architect Uganeme revealed that he initiated the process as a way of contributing to the development of his community.

On the helmets he donated, Uganeme said it was because of loss of lives by motorists and residents of the town, and advised the people to always use helmet when boarding a bike as life has no duplicate.

He assured the state government that the community through the various pits of motorcyclists will ensure compliance and key into the state government activities.

Lectures on safety on roads by men of Federal Roads Safety Corps, FRSC, formed the highpoints of the event.