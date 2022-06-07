Anambra Govt Cancels Teachers’ Recruitment Exam, To Conduct Fresh Exercise

In response to the clamour by majority of Anambra residents to ensure that all eligible candidates are carried along, Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Tuesday directed a repeat of the online recruitment exam for Teachers in the State.

The Anambra Teachers Recruitment examination, which held last Saturday, was marred by a lot of mix-ups arising from the online examinations site that prevented many from participating in the exercise.

Some have even described the exercise as a sham, insisting the government have already penned down the names of those they want to recruit.

But in a statement today by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the Governor directed the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh to conduct a repeat of the exercise to make up for the shortfall in last Saturday’s Examination.

“Recall that Teachers Recruitment examinations were held in the state on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

“The test was conducted in line with the resolve of Prof Soludo and his administration for strengthening and repositioning the education sector in the state.

“It tallies with the conviction of the governor that education remains a veritable equipment for enhanced living and building a better society.

“To ensure transparency in the exercise, steps were taken by the Ministry of Education charged with the responsibility.

“The Ministry received over 40,000 applications and listed about 31,800 qualified applicants after reviews.

“Applicants considered too old for civil service, Graduates without NYSC discharged certificates or Exemption letter and other deficiencies were disqualified.

“Against the proposed 5000 qualified applicants to be shortlisted for CBT exam, the Governor directed that all the over 31000 listed applicants should be given equal chance to participate in a preliminary online exam, before short-listing the successful applicants for 2nd CBT exam.

“Other measures necessary to attain reliability and credibility of the test were taken.

“There were however reported mix-ups arising from the online examinations site, that were not intended.

“It is in a bid to make up and ensure that all eligible candidates are carried along, that the governor has approved a repeat of the exercise,” the statement said.

The statement said the governor has further directed that all expenses for the test be covered by the Government, assuring Ndi-Anambra that their interest will be protected at all times by his administration.