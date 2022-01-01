Anambra State Ministry of Health has given an update on the Measles situation in Ayamelum Council Area, saying a total of 23 cases have been detected, spread across two communities, Ifite Ogwari and Omor.

The health commissioner was responding via Whatsapp message to our correspondent’s inquiry on the situation.

Recall that TNC had reported that about 10 children had died as a result of the disease outbreak, earlier this week.

According to the Anambra Health Commissioner, the findings by the state Rapid Response Team show that those affected are all children under 10 years of age.

“Our Rapid Response Team continues to assess and respond to the situation on ground.

“We have a total of 23 suspected cases spread across two communities, Ifite Ogwari and Omor.

“Affected children are all under 10 years of age,” he said.

Dr Okpala identified the most common factor driving the surge in cases to include poor or non-compliance with measles vaccination directives, saying common symptoms are fever, cough, catarrh, conjunctivitis and rash.

While noting that the disease is spread via airborne route, Dr Okpala said personal hygiene is equally important, while parents should endeavour to get their children vaccinated at the primary health centres.

“Parents are encouraged to take advantage of routine immunization taken place in their primary Healthcare centres.

“While treating the suspected cases, labs have been drawn and sent out for confirmation.

“We have met with community leaders and have planned for mass vaccination in these communities.

“Common symptoms are fever, cough, catarrh, conjunctivitis and rash and parents are encouraged to keep child well-hydrated and present to the health care facility if their child have any of these symptoms.

“Disease is spread via the airborne route.

“Personal hygiene is important.

“Above all, please let’s get our children vaccinated at our PHCs.

“Full vaccination is proven to be highly protective,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Igwe Oranu Chidume, the traditional ruler of Omor, one of the Ayamelum communities affected by the measles outbreak, has called on members of the community to adhere strictly to vaccination advisories by the State Government.

Igwe Chidume who spoke on the latest updates on the situation said the community leadership is concerned over the outbreak.

He said they have set up a committee to enforce safe hygiene practices, to stem the spread of the disease, appealing to the state government to assist the community in the enforcement.

According to Igwe Chidume, with the right approach from both the government and the community, the outbreak will be brought under control soon.